Food

New sports bar and grill to open in Boulder Station

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 26, 2023 - 9:00 am
 
A rendering of the sign of Game On sports bar and grill set to open in summer 2023 at Boulder Station casino in Las Vegas. (Station Casinos)
A rendering of the sign of Game On sports bar and grill set to open in summer 2023 at Boulder Station casino in Las Vegas. (Station Casinos)
A rendering of the interior of Game On sports bar and grill set to open in summer 2023 at Boulder Station casino in Las Vegas. (Station Casinos)
A rendering of the interior of Game On sports bar and grill set to open in summer 2023 at Boulder Station casino in Las Vegas. (Station Casinos)
Food and beverage items planned for Game On sports bar and grill set to open in summer 2023 at Boulder Station casino in Las Vegas. (Al Powers)
Food and beverage items planned for Game On sports bar and grill set to open in summer 2023 at Boulder Station casino in Las Vegas. (Al Powers)

It’s on — Game On — at Boulder Station.

Game On sports bar and grill is planned to debut this summer, with bar food favorites and other dishes, spirits and draft beer, bar top gaming, plentiful seating and viewing screens, and games like Golden Tee Golf and tabletop shuffleboard.

Stretching above the entrance to the 8,000-square-foot bar and grill: an oversize Game On sign and a live ticker featuring the latest odds from the STN Sports betting app. Inside, there are nearly 60 screens (including one almost 12 feet across), a 16-seat center bar, a nine-seat side bar, tables and plush booths.

The menu runs to buffalo fries topped with blue cheese crumbles, buffalo sauce and ranch dressing; fish and chips; Nashville hot chicken sandwiches; meatball sliders; a loco moco breakfast burrito and more. Among the beverages are beer bucket deals, specialty cocktails, and favorites like a Boulder bloody mary, a michelada and a spicy margarita.

Game On joins the new food court at Boulder Station, as well as new and upcoming food and drink projects in the Station Casinos family.

Additions in 2023 include Lotus of Siam, Naxos Taverna, Kallisto Oyster Bar, Rouge Room and Rouge Cabanas, and Nielsen’s Frozen Custard at Red Rock Resort, and Polaris Bar at Green Valley Ranch Resort.

Upcoming projects include Blue Ribbon Sushi Bar & Grill and a Mediterranean restaurant (name not yet revealed) at Green Valley Ranch, and Eat Your Heart Out food hall, Mijo Modern Mexican Restaurant and Summer House at the Durango resort taking shape in southwest Las Vegas.

Game On sports bar and grill comes courtesy of the creators of Blondies Sports Bar & Grill in the Miracle Mile Shops on the Strip. Details: boulderstation.com/eat-and-drink/game-on.

Contact Johnathan L. Wright at jwright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @JLWTaste on Instagram and @ItsJLW on Twitter.

Beat the summer heat with these refreshing cold soups
By Gretchen McKay Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

Cucumbers have the highest water content of any food, which makes them the perfect ingredient to chill out on a hot summer day.

Golden Knights William Karlsson (71) leaps onto the home plate for his home run during the Batt ...
Top 10 things to do in Las Vegas this week
RJ

The Knights-Raiders Battle for Vegas charity softball game, the Sand Dollar Lounge’s anniversary bash and a tribute to Taylor Swift lead this week’s lineup.

