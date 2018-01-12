Food

New spot Esther’s Kitchen makes cocktail with Borsci Amaro — VIDEO

By Al Mancini Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 11, 2018 - 6:02 pm
 

Esther’s Kitchen’s Sonia Stelea uses Borsci Amaro to provide hints of cola and chocolate that go beyond the liqueur’s expected bitter notes. But the real surprise is how the bubbles bring all of the sugars to the surface, rising above the more savory base flavors.

Ingredients

■ 1 ounce vodka

■ 1/2 ounce Borsci Amaro

■ 1/4 ounce (4-5 dashes) blood orange bitters

■ 1 teaspoon orange and sage marmalade (see recipe below)

■ 2 ounces prosecco

Garnish

■ Sage leaf

■ Orange peel

■ Clothespin

Shake first four ingredients with ice. Double strain into wine glass. Top with prosecco. Affix sage and orange peel to glass with clothespin.

Marmalade

■ 4 oranges, quartered

■ 2 cups sugar

■ 1 bunch sage

■ 1/2 cup orange juice

Directions

Boil ingredients for one hour. Cool. Blend lightly. Jar and refrigerate to store.

ad-high_impact_4
TOP NEWS
ad-infeed_1x2_1
News Headlines
ad-infeed_1
ads_infeed_2
Local Spotlight
Food Video
Events
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like