New to Town Square on Saturday: Farmtable Kitchen & Spirits
Southern-style restaurant to feature classics such as fried green tomatoes, shrimp and grits, and Nashville hot chicken.
If you like a little South in your mouth, you’ll be able to find some at Town Square starting Saturday. Farmtable Kitchen & Spirits is scheduled to open at 9 a.m. in the space most recently occupied by Big Whiskeys. It’ll serve breakfast, brunch, lunch and dinner and will be open daily.
Among the dishes listed on a preliminary menu are orange-blossom-honey biscuits with country gravy, eggs, bacon and Gouda, $14; fried green tomatoes with smoked pepper aioli, $11; Louisiana grilled shrimp skewers, $16; Farmtable Nashville Hot Chicken with Vermont cheddar and bacon on brioche, $14; pecan-crusted salmon with lemon Bechamel, $29; and Farmtable Shrimp ’N Grits with Vermont cheddar, pulled pork and heirloom tomatoes, $26. There are kids’ menus for breakfast/brunch and lunch/dinner, an extensive list of sides, plus salads and soups. Two family-style meals will be available, such as Sweet Tea Braised Short Ribs for three or four people, $60. Farmhand Chicken and Waffles, $23, is the house specialty.
Farmtable also will offer bakery items such as orange blossom honey biscuits with berry butter, $2; doughnuts with cinnamon-honey glaze and salted caramel, $6; and Carolina cinnamon rolls, $5. There also are coffee drinks and a full bar with craft cocktails.
Hours will be 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, 7 a.m. to midnight Fridays, 9 a.m. to midnight Saturdays and 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sundays.
