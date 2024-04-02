54°F
New Vegas social club poses 21 questions to prospective members

Good boy. Doberman, a social club, is planned for early fall 2024 in downtown Las Vegas. (Facebook)
Good boy. Doberman, a social club, is planned for early fall 2024 in downtown Las Vegas. (Facebook)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 2, 2024 - 7:47 am
 

Doberman, a social club in downtown Las Vegas planned for early fall, says it’s aimed at the sharp and curious. But not everyone can join the pack.

You apply for membership in Doberman. The offbeat application asks 21 (sometimes probing) questions and feels like a mix of pop personality quiz, the Enneagram, a TED Talk and the Proust Questionnaire from Vanity Fair. A sampling of the queries:

— Are you afraid of death? Why or why not?

— You wake up in hell. What song is playing? (There’s a heaven version, too.)

— What hill are you willing to die on?

— What conspiracy theory do you secretly believe?

— What is something you wish you could experience again for the first time?

The application isn’t entirely edgy, though: You upload a recent photo of yourself and, like so many social clubs, a committee makes membership decisions. Pricing depends on membership tier.

Where to apply

Doberman encompasses 3,400 square feet at 1025 S. First St., Suite 100, and will feature heavy woods, booths and other seating, an atrium garden and ornate details amid dim lighting. Bartenders harness fresh fruit, house syrups and more than 100 spirits to create specialty cocktails.

Doberman is not “a flashy supernova but a cool, steady ember,” as the club’s website puts it. “It’s where conversations crackle like desert lightning and ideas flow like vintage bourbon, set to a soulful soundtrack.”

Doberman comes courtesy of Corner Bar Management, founded by Ryan Doherty. The Laundry Room, Commonwealth, Lucky Day, Cheapshot and La Mona Rosa are some of the properties in the Corner Bar portfolio.

Visit cornerbarmgmt.formstack.com/forms/doberman_member_application to submit an application. More information: @dobermandtlv on Facebook, Instagram and X and dobermandtlv.com.

Contact Johnathan L. Wright at jwright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @JLWTaste on Instagram and @ItsJLW on X.

