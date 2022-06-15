98°F
New White Castle location officially open

June 15, 2022 - 1:53 pm
 
Updated June 15, 2022 - 2:02 pm
White Castle located at 535 Marks St. in Henderson is now open. (Rochelle Richards/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
White Castle located at 535 Marks St. in Henderson is now open. (Rochelle Richards/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Slider fans rejoice!

The White Castle located at 535 Marks St. officially opened its doors Tuesday.

The new Henderson location marks the fifth location in Southern Nevada, including locations on the Strip, downtown Fremont, Paradise Road and in Jean.

White Castle is known for their small, square hamburgers dubbed sliders.

Contact Rochelle Richards at rrichards@reviewjournal.com. Follow @RoRichards24 on Twitter.

