New York City restaurant mainstay to open Strip spinoff

The Lower East Side is coming to the Strip.

A spinoff of Stanton Social, for more than a dozen years a restaurant mainstay on the Lower East Side of Manhattan, is set to open this winter in Caesars Palace as Stanton Social Prime. Celebrated chef Chris Santos, owner of the old Stanton Social, is helming the new concept, a partnership between Caesars Entertainment and Tao Group Hospitality.

The new restaurant will feature signature dishes from the New York Stanton, known for its global shareable plates. (So: Are French onion soup dumplings in our future in Las Vegas?)

“We are thrilled to build on our existing relationship with Caesars Entertainment while delivering another Tao Hospitality Group dining destination from chef Chris Santos to Las Vegas,” said Jason Strauss, co-CEO of Tao Group Hospitality.

Santos opened Stanton Social in 2005; it closed on New Year’s Eve 2o18. In a 2005 review, Frank Bruni of The New York Times recognized the restaurant’s place-your-finger-on-the-spinning-globe menu, praising the “laudable cleverness” and “infectious playfulness” of many dishes.

Stanton Social Prime will join other Caesars Palace restaurants from celebrated chefs, like Amalfi by Bobby Flay, Gordon Ramsay’s Hell’s Kitchen, Nobu Restaurant & Lounge from Nobu Matsuhisa and Restaurant Guy Savoy. Stanton Social Prime is hiring for management positions; apply at caesars.com/careers.

