New York Mexican cafe unveils 160-proof vodka-infused turkey

If you’re nervous about your turkey matching the expectations of your guests Thursday take heart, because we figure it can’t be any worse than this: Selena Rosa, a Mexican cafe on Second Avenue in New York, has unveiled a 160-proof vodka-infused turkey — 160 proof being 80-percent alcohol, in case you’re not doing the math. The bird is made — stuffed, in a way — with Devil’s Spring and five flavored vodkas. No one younger than 21 is allowed to try it, and the restaurant is offering free taxi rides home for those who do. Oh, and it’s served with a straw as well as a fork. It’s to be available through the end of the month.

These birds get around

Echo &Rig in Tivoli Village is offering Diestel Farms turkey dinners for takeout. They’re vegetarian birds, humanely raised and harvested in a natural environment and, the restaurant says, walked daily. So the question is, do they have a turkey walker who wanders around with a whole bunch of them on leashes? Turkey treadmills? Or are they left to their own devices, equipped with turkey Fitbits?

New spot for Naked City

Naked City Pizza is headed downtown. The chain has signed a deal to take over the Pizza Lotto space in the El Cortez. A hotel representative says the changeover will take place after Jan. 1.

Leaving Bellagio, Aria

Todd English, whose Olives at Bellagio is being replaced by Wolfgang Puck’s new incarnation of Spago, is also headed out of Aria. The lease on his Todd English P.U.B. expires at the end of the month, and won’t be renewed. The bar and restaurant will close on Dec. 16 and reopen Dec. 22 as simply The Pub, operated by MGM Resorts International.

Changes at Wynn

Wynn Las Vegas is shaking up its food and beverage program with Luke Palladino, most recently of Salute at Red Rock Resort, taking over the kitchen at Sinatra, and master mixologist Andrew Pollard joining the beverage team. Additionally, Rene Lenger will replace David Middleton at Tableau, with Middleton moving to Lakeside.

Old standbys still loved

YouTube has ranked the top trending Thanksgiving foods in a list that holds a few surprises. In order, they’re turkey, stuffing, gravy, yams, apple pie, mashed potatoes, pumpkin pie, green bean casserole, cranberries and sweet potato pie.

Sightings

“Hamilton” creator Lin-Manuel Miranda and rapper French Montana in separate parties at Tao Asian Bistro at The Venetian.

Have an item for Kitchen Confidante? Email hrinella@reviewjournal.com or amancini@reviewjournal.com.