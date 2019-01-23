Newest gender reveal uses lasagna dyed pink or blue

Villa Italian Kitchen is offering a catering package with gender-reveal lasagna, made with imported Italian pasta layered with cheese dyed either pink or blue.

You’ve heard of gender-reveal parties that use balloons, confetti or cake to announce the big news, but here’s a new one: Villa Italian Kitchen is offering a catering package with gender-reveal lasagna, made with imported Italian pasta layered with cheese dyed either pink or blue. With a tray of garlic rolls and a choice of salad, the package serves 12 for $139.99. Order at 855-845-5234 or villaitaliankitchen.com. Villa has numerous locations in Southern Nevada.

Veggie sausage freebies

If your New Year’s resolutions include adding more plant-based foods to your diet, here’s a painless way to work on it: Dog Haus will give free Beyond Meat sausages to the first 50 people who come to any of its more than 30 locations nationwide on Monday, and that includes the spot at 4480 Paradise Road. The lucky 50 will be able to choose a bratwurst style with sauerkraut, caramelized onions and spicy brown mustard, or a hot Italian style with wild arugula, avocado, tomato, crispy onions and spicy basil aioli. Dog Haus also serves the Impossible Burger and Impossible Slider, which have been cropping up more and more in restaurants and fast-food spots including White Castle and Fatburger.

Limited-time ramen

Masaharu Morimoto’s ramen pop-up runs Wednesday through Saturday in the lounge of his eponymous MGM Grand restaurant. The Iron Chef is offering tastes of his Momosan Ramen &Sake, including Tokyo chicken ramen, Momosan tonkotsu, soft shell crab bao, gyudon (beef belly bowl) and crispy mimiga (pig ear). The event kicks off at 4 p.m. daily.

Layover cuisine

Local chef Kim Canteenwalla will be spending a bit more time at McCarran International Airport, and it won’t just be en route to the restaurants he operates and consults for around the globe. The man behind Summerlin’s Honey Salt and Andiron Steak &Sea has been selected to provide the food at American Express’ local Centurion Lounge, the VIP lounge it operates for Platinum and Centurion Card (aka Black Card) members. The lounge is near gate D1, if you’re looking.

New Aria executive chef

Longtime local chef Carlos Guia has been named corporate executive chef for Aria. Guia has helmed several high-profile restaurants, including the local incarnation of New Orleans’ famed Commander’s Palace and The Country Club at Wynn Las Vegas.

Sightings

“Criminal Minds” star Joe Montegna with friends, and actors Emile Hirsch of “Into the Wild” and Shane West of “Once and Again” on separate days at Lavo at Palazzo. Singer/actor Wiz Khalifa at Topgolf at MGM Grand.

