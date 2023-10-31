NFL stars, famous chefs kick off F1 Grand Prix at Allegiant Stadium
The Nov. 16 Culinary Kickoff Grand Prix will feature dishes created by the chefs, high-end wines and spirits, and live entertainment.
Now this is stadium food.
To launch the Las Vegas Formula One Grand Prix, Allegiant Stadium is hosting its Culinary Kickoff Grand Prix on Nov. 16, an event bringing together stars of kitchen and field.
Todd English, the James Beard Award-winning chef behind The Pepper Club in downtown Las Vegas and The Beast at Area15, leads the culinary crew. He’ll be joined by chef Rick Moonen, a sustainable fishing pioneer who once owned two seafood restaurants at Mandalay Bay; chef Aaron May, the restaurateur and Food Network personality; chef Thomas Bellec of Bricoleur Vineyards, in Sonoma County wine country; chef Belle English, Todd’s daughter, who is culinary and test kitchen director of Williams-Sonoma; and Allegiant’s in-house food team.
Retired NFL stars Emmitt Smith (whose Vegas restaurant is still in the works), Warren Moon, Will Blackmon and Charles Woodson are scheduled to attend.
The event features about 15 stations with dishes created by the chefs. Beverage pairings include Ferrari Trento, the official sparkling wine of Formula One; wines from Bricoleur Vineyards, Aperture Cellars (also in Sonoma), and John Anthony Wines of the Napa Valley; and sips of Woodson Whiskey by Charles Woodson.
Live entertainment rounds out the evening. Tickets are $1,250. Details/purchase: allegiantstadium.com/events/detail/culinary-kickoff-grand-prix.
Contact Johnathan L. Wright at jwright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @JLWTaste on Instagram and @ItsJLW on X.