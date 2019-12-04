NFR week means rodeo-themed food, drink specials available

From a free pitcher of beer to meal-deal specials featuring several courses, Las Vegas establishments are ready for the rodeo.

Interior of VooDoo Steak. (Rio)

The annual rolling-out of the ropes is about to begin, and so, therefore, the rolling-out of the red carpets for all of the cowboys and -girls who ride into town for the National Finals Rodeo. A number of Las Vegas-area restaurants and bars have created food and beverage specials for NFR. Here’s a selection:

Cabo Wabo Cantina, Miracle Mile Shops; 702-385-2226 or cabowabo.com: Beer buckets, $23; shot specials starting at $5; cocktails including the El Santo, with Mezquila, crushed jalapenos, orange and pineapple juices, chipotle pepper and agave, $15. Dec. 5-14.

OYO Hotel & Casino, 866-584-6687 or oyolasvegas.com: Free pitcher of Bud Light or Michelob Ultra, a $20 value, with the purchase of 30 wings at Hooters Restaurant & Saloon; bucket of five Budweiser products for $10 and $3 frozen margaritas in The Underground Lounge.

PT’s Gold, 10520 Las Vegas Blvd. South; 702-840-1045 or pteglv.com: Stop by in cowboy attire and get a quarter-pound burger, fries and a domestic beer for $8, Dec. 5-14.

Ruth’s Chris Steakhouse, Harrah’s; 702-693-6000 or ruthschris.com: Shot of Gentleman Jack, Jack Daniel’s Single Barrel or Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Whiskey; Harvest Salad or lobster bisque; 16-ounce Kurobuta pork chop with vegetable hash and herb butter; and white chocolate bread pudding with Jack Daniel’s cream Anglaise, $95.

Twin Creeks Steakhouse, Silverton; 702-263-7777 or silvertoncasino.com: NFR Meal Deal, corn chowder with crab and bacon; barbecue-rubbed 18-ounce bone-in New York strip steak with smoky carrots and corn mush and Russell Reserve Single Barrel pairing; and cobbler with mixed berries and vanilla gelato, $50, 4:30 to 9:30 p.m. Dec. 5-8 and 12-14.

VooDoo Steak, Rio; 702-777-7800 or caesars.com: Cowboy Special menu with Caesar salad or lobster bisque; applewood-smoked slab bacon; lemon/blackberry sorbet; 20-ounce bone-in ribeye or 10-ounce center-cut beef filet; and Jack Daniel’s creme brulee, $99, or $120 with three Jack Daniel’s pairings and and a commemorative engraved bottle of Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Whiskey. 4:30 to 10 p.m. Sundays through Thursdays and 4:30 to 10:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, Dec. 5-15.

