Nightclub & Bar Show postponed again
Organizers now planning to hold the event in October at the Las Vegas Convention Center.
The Nightclub & Bar Show has been postponed once again, this time until October. Organizers announced last month that they were moving the annual event, which had been set to get underway March 30, to June. An email sent out Wednesday, however, informed exhibitors and attendees that it has now been moved to Oct. 19-21 at the Las Vegas Convention Center.
The announcement notes that this is the first time in 35 years the show has been forced to postpone, explaining that “the COVID-19 circumstances make it unavoidable.”
For additional information, a FAQ page has been added to the show’s website: ncbshow.com/faqs.
