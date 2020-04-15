Nightclub & Bar Show postponed again

Organizers now planning to hold the event in October at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

Harry Rivera performs in the flair bartending competition at the Nightclub and Bar Show on Tuesday, March 26, 2019, at the Las Vegas Convention Center, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager Review-Journal) @BenjaminHphoto

Ryan Clark performs in the flair bartending competition at the Nightclub & Bar Show on Tuesday, March 26, 2019, at the Las Vegas Convention Center, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager Review-Journal) @BenjaminHphoto

Michael Guzman se presenta en la competencia de coctelería en el Nightclub and Bar Show el martes 26 de marzo de 2019 en el Centro de Convenciones de Las Vegas, en Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager Review-Journal) @BenjaminHphoto

The Nightclub & Bar Show has been postponed once again, this time until October. Organizers announced last month that they were moving the annual event, which had been set to get underway March 30, to June. An email sent out Wednesday, however, informed exhibitors and attendees that it has now been moved to Oct. 19-21 at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

The announcement notes that this is the first time in 35 years the show has been forced to postpone, explaining that “the COVID-19 circumstances make it unavoidable.”

For additional information, a FAQ page has been added to the show’s website: ncbshow.com/faqs.

