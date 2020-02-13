Nobu Restaurant, late of Hard Rock Hotel, opens at Bally’s

Nobu Restaurant & Lounge, which opened with the Hard Rock in 1995 and closed along with it Feb. 3, joins its sister restaurant and hotel at a Caesars property.

Chef Nobu Matsuhisa in his restaurant at Caesars Palace. (Las Vegas Review-Journal/File)

Nobu Restaurant has opened at Bally’s.

Nobu, founded by namesake chef Nobu Matsuhisa, Robert De Niro and Meir Teper, opened its first Las Vegas location when the Hard Rock Hotel did in 1995 — and closed it Feb. 3 when the hotel was shuttered for the eight months of renovations that will turn it into Virgin Hotels Las Vegas later this year.

The Hard Rock spot was followed by a restaurant and hotel at Caesars Palace in 2013.

“We have an excellent relationship with our partners at Caesars Entertainment and are excited to work with them on the venture,” Teper said in a statement; Bally’s also is a Caesars Entertainment property.

Executive chef Nolan Kline, executive sushi chef Yasushi Handa and general manager Kenny Hernandez made the transition between hotels. The Bally’s spot serves the full Nobu menu, cocktails, wine and sake. Hours are 6 to 10:30 p.m. Sundays through Thursdays and 6 to 11 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. Call 702-693-5090 or visit noburestaurants.com.

