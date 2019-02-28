North Italia’s Life in Italics looks and tastes like lavender

Life in Italics cocktail at North Italia. (Michael Adan)

North Italia’s fresh take on the gin and tonic gets a floral hint of lavender from Italicus Rosolio infused with butterfly pea. The infused Italicus lends to the cocktail’s violet shade as well as its name.

Ingredients

1½ ounces Aviation Gin

½ ounce infused Italicus Rosolio

½ ounce lemon juice

3 ounces Mediterranean tonic

Peach bitters

Whole butterfly pea blossoms

Garnish

Lemon wheels

Directions

Crush butterfly pea blossoms and muddle gently, with Italicus Rosolio. Strain and soak for 24 hours. Fill Collins glass with ice and build cocktail. Top with tonic and lemon wheels.