North Las Vegas among 4 new Chick-fil-A locations for 2020
The new year will bring four new Chick-fil-A restaurants to the Las Vegas Valley, including the first in North Las Vegas.
Sure, the new year will bring a presidential election, the Summer Olympics and a leap year.
It will also bring four new Chick-fil-A restaurants to the Las Vegas Valley, including the first in North Las Vegas.
The company announced it will open on the northeast corner of West Craig Road and Scott Robinson Boulevard in 2020.
Three new locations also remain on track for the new year:
— 3841 W. Flamingo Road (west of South Valley View Boulevard).
— 3667 Las Vegas Blvd. South (at Planet Hollywood Resort on the Las Vegas Strip).
— 1100 S. Fort Apache Road (at the corner of West Charleston Boulevard in a former Claim Jumper location).
Chick-fil-A opened its fifth Valley location — and the first inside a casino — at the Golden Nugget on Dec. 2.
Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on Twitter.