Notice anything strange at the grocery store? Tell us about it

While we’ve gotten used to being surrounded by people wearing masks and not being able to find some cleaning supplies, other grocery shortages and surpluses are bewildering.

Grocery cart in supermarket (Getty Images)

If you’ve shopped in a supermarket lately you may have noticed something strange.

No, not the masks and plexiglass panels and shortages of cleaning supplies; we’re all getting used to those. But what seems really unusual is that items we wouldn’t expect to be in short supply may turn out to be, while some cuts and types of meat — the overall price of which generally has climbed precipitously — may be heaped in a cooler and marked at a bargain. So, while a store may be completely out of sauerkraut one week, it may have whole pork loins for 99 cents a pound the next.

Since we’re all in this together, we’re asking you to share your observances with us and your fellow Review-Journal readers. Please email them, along with your name and a daytime phone number, to hrinella@reviewjournal.com, with Groceries in the subject line. We’ll compile them into a story, in which we also will attempt to get to the bottom of things.

