Now Open: 10 new restaurants in and around Summerlin

Lotus of Siam in the Red Rock Resort in the Summerlin area of Las Vegas features clusters of lanterns lighting the soaring dining rooms. (Amaya Edwards/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

An Original hot chicken sandwich, with Liftoff-level heat, from Houston's Hot Chicken in the Summerlin area of Las Vegas. The sandwich is ghost chili spicy, incendiary, nearing magma. (Johnathan L. Wright/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Koibito Poké, the build-your-own poké bowl chain, has opened a takeout- and delivery-only shop in the Summerlin area of Las Vegas. (Koibito Poké)

Wood-fire artichokes from Naxos Taverna in Red Rock Resort in the Summerlin area of Las Vegas. (Anthony Mair)

At Snooze A.M. Eatery in the Summerlin area of Las Vegas, the bravocado toast takes a millennial banality and makes it appealing through creatively layered ingredients. (Snooze A.M. Eats)

Chef Paula Smagacz leads the kitchen at Spiedini Fiamma Italian Bistro in JW Marriott-Rampart Casino in the Summerlin area of Las Vegas. (JW Marriott)

Randy's Donuts on West Charleston Boulevard in Summerlin is the third Randy's to open in Las Vegas. (Steel Brooks/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

This is the third installment of Now Open, an ongoing series featuring restaurants that have opened in the past few months in neighborhoods across Las Vegas, but not on the Strip. The series recognizes the contributions of neighborhood spots to our culinary culture.

We debuted with new restaurants in Chinatown, then we turned to Henderson. Now, here’s a look at new spots in and around Summerlin. (Note: These summaries are not reviews and are not inclusive of every new restaurant.)

■ Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii, 6150 W. Charleston Blvd., 702-268-7656, badasscoffee.com

Vegas is often called the Ninth Island, so it’s fitting this chain, founded on the Big Island in 1989, has opened here, with a drive-thru. The menu features brewed coffee (including 100 percent Kona) and hot coffee drinks; hot, iced or frozen lattes; mana drinks for an energy boost; and other beverages such as lemonade, Italian soda and chai. There’s also an all-day breakfast menu and a military discount.

■ Houston’s Hot Chicken, 1910 Village Center Circle, Suite 1, 702-935-5793, hhc.ooo

The Summerlin restaurant is the third Vegas location (with four more planned) for this small fast-casual chain specializing in Nashville hot chicken sandwiches. The menu board sports a spiciness thermometer that ranges from No Spice to Houston We Have a Problem. Spicy-level chicken tortilla soup? Nice hum of heat. Liftoff-level Original sandwich? Like ghost chili spicy, a conflagration. There are also a handful of salads and loaded fries, plus eight sauces to deploy at will.

■ Koibito Poké, 110 S. Rainbow Blvd., 702-842-0545, koibitopoke.com

This build-your-own poké bowl chain co-founded by Todd Stottlemyre, a former UNLV and MLB pitcher, just debuted a west valley spot that does takeout and delivery for orders placed through the website, the app and third-party delivery services. Another Koibito Poké is set to open in June in Henderson. The original Vegas shop is on Blue Diamond Road.

■ Lotus of Siam, in Red Rock Resort, 11011 W. Charleston Blvd., 702-907-8888, lotusredrock.com

West side fans of this Vegas institution, with its James Beard Award-winning chef, no longer need drive to the — gasp! — east side for garlic prawns, khao soi and Northern Thai-style larb. The new Lotus features a gorgeous confluence of soaring ceilings, Thai silks, lantern fixtures, squat tea containers and stone arches inspired by old Thai temples. A reflecting pool strewn with brass lotus blossoms leads to the rear door. Reflect a moment, then hit the red snapper.

■ Naxos Taverna, in Red Rock Resort, 11011 W. Charleston Blvd., 702-516-8888, naxosredrock.com

Bua Food Group, the hospitality group behind Lotus of Siam at Red Rock, also created this restaurant inspired by the taverns of Greece. Naxos takes its name from the island of Naxos in the Aegean Sea, southeast of Greece. The menu showcases Mediterranean seafood dishes, spreads and dips, salads and small plates, plus charcoal-grilled steaks and chops. The restaurant incorporates Kallisto Oyster Bar at Naxos. The grand opening party is Feb. 16.

■ On a Roll, 1750 N. Buffalo Drive, Suite 107, 702-608-3396, facebook.com/onarollvegas

The all-you-can-eat sushi menu at On a Roll consists of long rolls, baked rolls, hand rolls, nigiri, appetizers, soup and noodles, skewers and desserts. There are bento boxes, including teriyaki chicken and miso black cod, that are not AYCE. And don’t let your eyes get bigger than your stomach. The menu says there’s an extra charge for unfinished food. On a Roll serves lunch and dinner.

■ Randy’s Donuts, 10267 W. Charleston Blvd., 702-410-6333, randysdonuts.com

This bakery famed for the giant doughnut on the roof of its original Los Angeles store debuts its Summerlin shop on Feb. 16. The launch follows the August opening of Randy’s first Vegas location, on South Rainbow Boulevard, and a second shop in Resorts World in December. Look for glazed raised doughnuts and other classic selections, along with deluxe, fancy and premium selections.

■ Snooze A.M. Eatery, 1075 S. Rampart Blvd., 702-960-1121, snoozeeatery.com

At Snooze A.M. Eatery, the bar opens in the morning when the restaurant does, at 6:30 a.m. You might pair your day drinking — a Thai bloody mary, say, or a jalapeño tequila sour — with pineapple upside-down pancakes or habanero pork belly Benedict or breakfast pot pie with puff pastry, rosemary sausage gravy and sunny-side cage-free eggs. Sustainability efforts include reusable cups, paper straws on request, low-flow equipment, and composting and recycling.

■ Spiedini Fiamma Italian Bistro, in JW Marriott Resort-Rampart Casino, 221 N. Rampart Blvd., 702-869-7790, theresortatsummerlin.com

Light and glass and coastal blues compose the dining room at Spiedini Fiamma Italian Bistro, on the promenade between the Marriott and the casino. Chef Paula Smagacz sends out Italian staples such as saffron mussels, baked rigatoni, family-style meats with choice of pasta, and cannoli worth taking. There’s a wine list of $35 Italian bottles. Fiamma’s wrap terrace lies adjacent to waterfalls and koi ponds.

■ Sin Fronteras Tacos y Mas, 2255 N. Rampart Blvd., 702-780-4551, sinfronterastacos.com

Summerlin marks the second location for Sin Fronteras Tacos (Tacos Without Borders); the original restaurant is in northwest Vegas. Street-style double-stacked corn tortilla tacos come solo or in plates of three, with toppings like shrimp or carne asada. Burritos can be served “wet,” draped in red or green sauce, or as chimichangas. Chiles rellenos are among the house specialties. A huarache oblong of fried masa is heaped with beans, cotija, lettuce, crema, salsa and pico de gallo.

