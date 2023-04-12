Now Open: 7 new restaurants in North Las Vegas

This is the fourth installment of Now Open, an ongoing series featuring restaurants that have opened in the past several months in neighborhoods across Las Vegas

Salad and Go, a chain that positions itself as a more healthful alternative to traditional fast food chains, brought its salads, wraps, soups and breakfast dishes to North Las Vegas in January 2023. (Salad and Go)

Pinkbox Doughnuts, the locally owned bakery with shops across the Las Vegas Valley (and elsewhere), debuted a North Las Vegas store in March 2023. (Pinkbox Doughnuts)

Getting Baked, a food truck that went bricks and mortar, specializes in creatively topped baked potatoes and tots at its North Las Vegas location. (Facebook)

Ojos Locos Sports Cantina y Casino opened in February 2023 in North Las Vegas with a 300-seat Mexican restaurant. (Ojos Locos Sports Cantina y Casino)

This is the fourth installment of Now Open, an ongoing series featuring restaurants that have opened in the past several months in neighborhoods across Las Vegas, but not on the Strip. The series recognizes the contributions of neighborhood spots to our culinary culture.

After showcasing debuts in Chinatown, Henderson and the Summerlin area, we turn to what’s new in North Las Vegas. (Note: These summaries are not reviews and are not inclusive of every new restaurant.)

Born and Raised

1125 E. Craig Road, 702-202-3698, bornandraisedlv.com

The North Las Vegas location joins other Born and Raised restaurants in Henderson and near Summerlin. These elevated sports bars are open 24/7. Look for breakfast dishes like loco moco, salads and wraps, bar bites like fried Brussels sprouts and bulgogi steak tacos, more than a dozen sliders ranging from vegetarian to cheesesteak, build-your-own burgers, and house favorites like tequila lime chicken pasta or a sriracha chicken Dragon Bowl Z (recommended by Goku).

Getting Baked

4325 W. Craig Road (inside Sundance Kid Cafe), 702-395-8048, gettingbakedllc.com

Getting Baked started as a food truck. Late last year, it rolled into a bricks-and-mortar location. Creative baked russet or sweet potatoes (or tots) star here, topped with elote, broccoli cheese, barbecue chicken, carne asada and more. But the restaurant also serves starters, soups and salads, pizza, burgers and sandwiches, dessert potatoes (s’mores!), Friday fish frys, holiday menus, and specials like cabbage roll soup or a Reuben sandwich.

Ojos Locos Sports Cantina y Casino

3227 Civic Center Drive, 702-443-9580, ojoslocos.com/locations

This property aimed at the Latino community debuted in early February, replacing the old Lucky Club. Ojos Locos includes a 300-seat restaurant whose whitewashing, reclaimed wood and corrugated tin roofs recall Mexican beach bars. Wall-to-wall high-definition TVs showing sports provide a backdrop for tequilas and specialty drinks, starters like ceviche and elote, soups and salads, burgers and sandwiches, street tacos, and specialties like roast chicken and tilapia a la Mexicana.

Pho Delicious

4375 Las Vegas Blvd. North, Suite 13-14, 702-202-4584

The namesake soup is provisioned with the standard proteins (beef ball, raw steak, tendon, tripe) in various combinations, plus vegetables, chicken and seafood. The menu also features appetizers (egg rolls, summer rolls, dumplings), rice and fried rice dishes, rice vermicelli bowls, stir frys, and banh mi with the proper bread, airy and gently crisp. Boba smoothies come in flavors like mango, taro and chocolate durian.

Pinkbox Doughnuts

1210 W. Craig Road, pinkboxdoughnuts.com

Pinky and Poo, the pink and brown plops that are the mascots of Pinkbox Doughnuts, made their North Las Vegas debut in March with the opening of a Pinkbox shop in the city. The bakery now offers more than 70 doughnut designs and flavors across eight locations in Vegas, Primm, and St. George, Utah.

Salad and Go

1135 E. Craig Road, 480-400-0634, saladandgo.com

Salad and Go, a fast-food chain with stores across the Southwest, opened its first Nevada location in January in North Las Vegas. The chain positions itself as a more healthful and sustainable alternative to legacy fast-food brands, with dishes like Caprese and Cobb salads, a Caesar salad wrap, limited-time soups, and breakfast bowls and burritos.

Wow Wow Hawaiian Lemonade

5546 Camino Al Norte, Suite 8, 725-251-2408, wowwowhawaiianlemonade.com

An outpost of this chain opened about a month ago in the same center as Smith’s supermarket. “Life Happens (Lemonade Helps),” a signboard reads. In that spirit, Wow Wow offers fresh-pressed lemonade, made with organic cane sugar or sugar-substitute monk fruit, in more than a dozen flavors, plus smoothies, coffee and tea, açai bowls, and bites like flatbreads.

Contact Johnathan L. Wright at jwright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @ItsJLW on Twitter.