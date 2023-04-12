Now Open: 7 new restaurants in North Las Vegas
This is the fourth installment of Now Open, an ongoing series featuring restaurants that have opened in the past several months in neighborhoods across Las Vegas
This is the fourth installment of Now Open, an ongoing series featuring restaurants that have opened in the past several months in neighborhoods across Las Vegas, but not on the Strip. The series recognizes the contributions of neighborhood spots to our culinary culture.
After showcasing debuts in Chinatown, Henderson and the Summerlin area, we turn to what’s new in North Las Vegas. (Note: These summaries are not reviews and are not inclusive of every new restaurant.)
Born and Raised
1125 E. Craig Road, 702-202-3698, bornandraisedlv.com
The North Las Vegas location joins other Born and Raised restaurants in Henderson and near Summerlin. These elevated sports bars are open 24/7. Look for breakfast dishes like loco moco, salads and wraps, bar bites like fried Brussels sprouts and bulgogi steak tacos, more than a dozen sliders ranging from vegetarian to cheesesteak, build-your-own burgers, and house favorites like tequila lime chicken pasta or a sriracha chicken Dragon Bowl Z (recommended by Goku).
Getting Baked
4325 W. Craig Road (inside Sundance Kid Cafe), 702-395-8048, gettingbakedllc.com
Getting Baked started as a food truck. Late last year, it rolled into a bricks-and-mortar location. Creative baked russet or sweet potatoes (or tots) star here, topped with elote, broccoli cheese, barbecue chicken, carne asada and more. But the restaurant also serves starters, soups and salads, pizza, burgers and sandwiches, dessert potatoes (s’mores!), Friday fish frys, holiday menus, and specials like cabbage roll soup or a Reuben sandwich.
Ojos Locos Sports Cantina y Casino
3227 Civic Center Drive, 702-443-9580, ojoslocos.com/locations
This property aimed at the Latino community debuted in early February, replacing the old Lucky Club. Ojos Locos includes a 300-seat restaurant whose whitewashing, reclaimed wood and corrugated tin roofs recall Mexican beach bars. Wall-to-wall high-definition TVs showing sports provide a backdrop for tequilas and specialty drinks, starters like ceviche and elote, soups and salads, burgers and sandwiches, street tacos, and specialties like roast chicken and tilapia a la Mexicana.
Pho Delicious
4375 Las Vegas Blvd. North, Suite 13-14, 702-202-4584
The namesake soup is provisioned with the standard proteins (beef ball, raw steak, tendon, tripe) in various combinations, plus vegetables, chicken and seafood. The menu also features appetizers (egg rolls, summer rolls, dumplings), rice and fried rice dishes, rice vermicelli bowls, stir frys, and banh mi with the proper bread, airy and gently crisp. Boba smoothies come in flavors like mango, taro and chocolate durian.
Pinkbox Doughnuts
1210 W. Craig Road, pinkboxdoughnuts.com
Pinky and Poo, the pink and brown plops that are the mascots of Pinkbox Doughnuts, made their North Las Vegas debut in March with the opening of a Pinkbox shop in the city. The bakery now offers more than 70 doughnut designs and flavors across eight locations in Vegas, Primm, and St. George, Utah.
Salad and Go
1135 E. Craig Road, 480-400-0634, saladandgo.com
Salad and Go, a fast-food chain with stores across the Southwest, opened its first Nevada location in January in North Las Vegas. The chain positions itself as a more healthful and sustainable alternative to legacy fast-food brands, with dishes like Caprese and Cobb salads, a Caesar salad wrap, limited-time soups, and breakfast bowls and burritos.
Wow Wow Hawaiian Lemonade
5546 Camino Al Norte, Suite 8, 725-251-2408, wowwowhawaiianlemonade.com
An outpost of this chain opened about a month ago in the same center as Smith’s supermarket. “Life Happens (Lemonade Helps),” a signboard reads. In that spirit, Wow Wow offers fresh-pressed lemonade, made with organic cane sugar or sugar-substitute monk fruit, in more than a dozen flavors, plus smoothies, coffee and tea, açai bowls, and bites like flatbreads.
Contact Johnathan L. Wright at jwright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @ItsJLW on Twitter.