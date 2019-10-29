Now you can choose the right beer to go with that Halloween candy

Yard House beverage manager Michael Echeveste has chosen beer pairings for 10 popular Halloween candies, such as Hot Tamale with Modelo, Reese’s Cup with Miller High Life.

Halloween candy buffet table scene over a black stone background. Assortment of sweet, spooky treats. (Getty Images)

Halloween is to candy as the Super Bowl is to pizza and wings, which is to say that on those days, we tend to eat more than our fill of those foods. The National Retail Federation reports that Americans are expected to spend $2.6 billion on Halloween candy this year.

That’s a lot of Skittles, candy corn and Necco wafers. Grownups may well find themselves with extra, either scavenged from kids’ bags, leftover from the kids who didn’t show up or overpurchased intentionally, as 73 percent of us are said to do. You’ll want to eat it, of course, but you may also want to consume an adult beverage, and we’re here to tell you that the twain can indeed meet.

Yard House beverage manager Michael Echeveste, who’s both a cicerone and a sommelier, has come up with some candy-beverage pairings for Halloween.

“In knowing that so many people purposely overbuy candy to have leftovers, we thought of no better way to enjoy that leftover candy than by pairing it with our favorite beers,” he said. And so, on to his suggestions.

Pink Strawberry Starburst with Angry Orchard Rosé Cider, because “the elegant but fruity nature of the rosé complements the sweet pop of the strawberry Starburst.”

Hot Tamales with Modelo, because “when you breathe this combination out, it tastes exactly like fall.”

Snickers with Rogue Hazelnut Brown Nectar, because “the hazelnut twist on this European brown ale has a natural nuttiness charm, which pairs perfectly with the peanuts found in Snickers.”

Sour Patch Kids with Delirium Tremens, a pairing that “contrasts two extremes, resulting in the sour candy bringing out the sweetness in the beer.”

Milky Way Midnight with New Holland Dragon’s Milk, because “the nougat found in the Milky Way Midnight picks up the vanilla in the stout, while the chocolate picks up the smoky, charred oak hint,” for “the most decadent Halloween candy and beer pairing.”

Tropical Skittles with New Belgium Mural because “this refreshing and crushable beer is brewed with real watermelon to add a fruity twist — the perfect pair to your favorite Skittles flavors.”

Swedish Fish with Lagunitas Happy Refresher, because “the overwhelming sweetness of the Swedish Fish balance out the hoppiness in the refresher.”

Charleston Chew with North Coast Brewing Old Rasputin, because “this rich brew pairs well with the creaminess of the vanilla nougat.”

Candy corn — Nevada’s favorite Halloween candy, and the nation’s least favorite — with Founders Solid Gold Premium Lager, because with the “sweetness from a touch of honey, the candy corn marries well with the herbal lemon-like aroma of the lager.”

And Reese’s Cups with Miller High Life: “Greatness meets greatness in this pairing. It’s the original. The granddaddy of both the beer and candy world — the forever constant. It’s the only way to finish your Halloween evening when your kids have gone to bed.”

