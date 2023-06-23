NYC chef duo to open 2 more restaurants in Las Vegas Valley

The restaurants are set to debut in Green Valley Ranch Resort as part of property-wide changes.

Eric and Bruce Bromberg, the chefs, restaurateurs and founders of Blue Ribbon Restaurants, are opening Blue Ribbon Sushi Bar & Grill and a Mediterranean spot whose name has not yet been revealed at Green Valley Ranch in Henderson. The debuts are planned for early 2024. The brothers began their empire in 1992 with Blue Ribbon Brasserie in the SoHo neighborhood of Manhattan. (Station Casinos)

A sushi and sashimi platter from Blue Ribbon Sushi Bar & Grill, which is set to open in early 2024 in Green Valley Ranch in Henderson. The original Blue Ribbon in the Las Vegas area is in Red Rock Resort in Summerlin. (Station Casinos)

Fried chicken with wasabi honey from Blue Ribbon Sushi Bar & Grill, which is set to open in early 2024 in Green Valley Ranch in Henderson. The original Blue Ribbon in the Las Vegas area is in Red Rock Resort in Summerlin. (Station Casinos)

The brothers Bromberg, New York City chefs and restaurateurs who have three places in Las Vegas, are expanding again, at Green Valley Ranch Resort in Henderson.

Blue Ribbon Sushi Bar & Grill, a sleek 136-seat restaurant with wood accents, booths and a sushi bar, will be the younger sibling of Blue Ribbon Sushi at Red Rock Resort in Summerlin. The menu of appetizers, sashimi, sushi rolls and hot dishes will be the same as the original.

The brothers are also opening a Mediterranean spot (name not yet revealed) at Green Valley Ranch featuring dishes prepared in an open kitchen. For both restaurants, early 2024 debuts are planned.

“We have always been inspired by the rich coastal cuisine and cultures of the Mediterranean, and are thrilled to share our love for the region through the new restaurant,” the Brombergs said. “This fun, exciting culinary concept is a first for the Blue Ribbon family, and we have found the perfect home for it, along with Blue Ribbon Sushi Bar & Grill, at Green Valley Ranch.”

The new places are part of property-wide changes at GVR that also include the circular Polaris Bar, which opened Thursday with a central location, bar-top gaming, sports watching and craft cocktails.

A history of Vegas places

Bruce and Eric Bromberg founded Blue Ribbon Restaurants in 1992 with Blue Ribbon Brasserie in the SoHo neighborhood of Manhattan. Today, the company has nearly 20 restaurants across seven cities, including Las Vegas, New York and Miami.

The chefs arrived in Vegas in 2010 with the launch of Blue Ribbon Sushi Bar & Grill in The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas. The restaurant closed in January 2017, emerging later that summer simply as Blue Ribbon.

Instead of sushi, the new incarnation tossed to the original Gotham brasserie, with some of the brothers’ favorite dishes: matzo ball soup, bone marrow with oxtail marmalade, and their famous fried chicken backed by collard greens, mashed potatoes and gravy. Blue Ribbon is still open at The Cosmopolitan.

Blue Ribbon Sushi debuted at Red Rock Resort in January 2019.

The Brombergs also opened outposts of Blue Ribbon Fried Chicken in Downtown Summerlin and on the Strip at Bally’s Grand Bazaar Shops. The Summerlin store closed in 2018, the Strip store in 2021. But the poultry poobahs still send out fried chicken — crisp golden crags and crevasses sheltering tender meat — at Brooklyn Bowl on the Linq Promenade. There’s even a vegan version.

Other eats and sips ahead

The new restaurants and other changes at Green Valley Ranch come as Station Casinos, the parent company, proceeds toward completion of the $750 million Durango resort in southwest Vegas.

As previously reported by the Review-Journal, the resort’s food and drink offerings will include Eat Your Heart Out food hall; a Mexican restaurant, cocktail lounge and a pool retreat from Clique Hospitality; and the breezy Summer House from Lettuce Entertain You serving California-inspired cooking.

