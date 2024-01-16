NYC chefs to open 2 restaurants in Henderson

Look for sushi, sashimi, whole-grilled fish, rotisserie meats and an oyster bar.

Oxtail fried rice from Blue Ribbon Sushi Bar & Grill, which is set to open in spring 2024 at Green Valley Ranch in Henderson. (Station Casinos)

Blue Ribbon Sushi Bar & Grill at Green Valley Ranch in Henderson is set to open in spring 2024. (Station Casinos)

A rendering of the main dining room of Ortikia, a Mediterranean wood-fire grill set to open in spring 2024 at Green Valley Ranch in Henderson. (Station Casinos)

A rendering of the bar at Ortikia, a Mediterranean wood-fire grill set to open in spring 2024 at Green Valley Ranch in Henderson. (Station Casinos)

Green Valley Ranch in Henderson plans to debut two restaurants this spring.

Blue Ribbon Sushi Bar & Grill, from chefs Eric and Bruce Bromberg of Blue Ribbon Restaurants, will offer sushi and sashimi, hot and grilled dishes, and Blue Ribbon’s celebrated chicken wings. Blue Ribbon began almost 30 years ago in New York City; a location opened in 2017 at Red Rock Resort, a sibling Station Casinos property.

Ortikia, a Mediterranean wood-fire grill, also comes courtesy of Blue Ribbon Restaurants. The menu features whole-grilled and salt-baked fish, rotisserie meats, flame-cooked vegetables, Greek-inspired appetizers, and an oyster and crudo bar. Ortikia means “quails” in Greek.

The new restaurants are part of Station Casinos’ ongoing renewal and expansion of its portfolio, including the launches of Leoncito Mexican restaurant at Red Rock in November and the Durango resort in the in southwest Las Vegas in December.

