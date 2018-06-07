Oak & Ivy celebrates Negroni Week with White Chocolate Negroni

To celebrate Negroni Cocktail Week, which runs through Sunday, Downtown Container Park’s Oak & Ivy is offering four twists on the classic cocktail, and donating a buck from the purchase of each to charity. But they’ve shared the recipe for this White Chocolate Negroni, so you can make it at home year-round.
Ingredients
1 ounce Malfy gin
3/4 ounce Suze
3/4 ounce Dolin blanc vermouth
1/2 ounce creme de cacao
Garnish
Lemon wheel
Directions
Mix ingredients with ice. Stir. Strain into double rocks glass. Garnish with lemon wheel.