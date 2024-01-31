63°F
Off-Strip casino closing another restaurant to make way for something new

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 31, 2024 - 9:59 am
 
All-American Bar & Grille in the Rio is closing after service on Feb. 13. The next day, construction begins on its replacement, a soon-to-be-named American restaurant, the property said in an announcement Wednesday.

Clark County building records show a permit has been pulled at the Rio for American Fix restaurant. The listed project value is almost $2 million. Is the Fix in at the former bar and grill?

The Rio positioned All-American as a steakhouse meets sports bar serving soups and salads, fish and chips, signature burgers and steaks. The closing and renovation follows the Jan. 19 opening of Canteen Food Hall at the Rio in the old Carnival World Buffet.

The food hall and the new American restaurant are part of $350 million in renovations announced by the new owner of the property.

Contact Johnathan L. Wright at jwright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @JLWTaste on Instagram and @ItsJLW on X.

