Off-Strip casino reopens its wine cellar with a luxe tasting

The reopening follows the launch of a food hall and the announcement of tavern and a lounge as the property continues its $350 million makeover.

The Wine Cellar Tasting Room is re-opening on March 21, 2024, in Las Vegas. (The Rio)

The Rio, which has launched a food hall, announced an upcoming tavern and previewed a rain forest-themed lounge in the past two months, will continue the renewal of its food and drink offerings with the reopening of its Wine Cellar Tasting Room on Thursday.

Head down a winding stair at the eastern end of the casino, and you’ll emerge into the stone Cellar, which features wine stewards leading exploration of pours from around the world. The Cellar, part of the ongoing $350 million makeover of the property, serves tequilas, whiskeys and bourbons, too.

From 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, the Cellar is celebrating its reopening with A Journey Through Orin Swift’s Masterpieces, a tasting of wines from renowned Orin Swift Cellars of the Napa Valley.

The Cellar, which also sells wine by the bottle and case, will be open from 4 to 10 p.m. Thursdays through Sundays.

