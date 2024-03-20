55°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Food

Off-Strip casino reopens its wine cellar with a luxe tasting

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 20, 2024 - 7:59 am
 
The Wine Cellar Tasting Room is re-opening on March 21, 2024, in Las Vegas. (The Rio)
The Wine Cellar Tasting Room is re-opening on March 21, 2024, in Las Vegas. (The Rio)

The Rio, which has launched a food hall, announced an upcoming tavern and previewed a rain forest-themed lounge in the past two months, will continue the renewal of its food and drink offerings with the reopening of its Wine Cellar Tasting Room on Thursday.

Head down a winding stair at the eastern end of the casino, and you’ll emerge into the stone Cellar, which features wine stewards leading exploration of pours from around the world. The Cellar, part of the ongoing $350 million makeover of the property, serves tequilas, whiskeys and bourbons, too.

From 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, the Cellar is celebrating its reopening with A Journey Through Orin Swift’s Masterpieces, a tasting of wines from renowned Orin Swift Cellars of the Napa Valley.

The Cellar, which also sells wine by the bottle and case, will be open from 4 to 10 p.m. Thursdays through Sundays.

Contact Johnathan L. Wright at jwright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @JLWTaste on Instagram and @ItsJLW on X.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
A McDonald's golden arches is shown at restaurant in Havertown, Pa., Tuesday, April 26, 2022. ...
System outages reported at McDonald’s locations worldwide
The Associated Press

System failures at McDonald’s were reported worldwide Friday, shuttering some restaurants for hours and leading to social media complaints from customers, in what the fast food chain called a “technology outage” that was being fixed.

More stories
Vegas funnel cake restaurant receives $10K surprise
Vegas funnel cake restaurant receives $10K surprise
Margaritaville closing after more than 20 years on Las Vegas Strip
Margaritaville closing after more than 20 years on Las Vegas Strip
Longtime Las Vegas Mexican restaurant adding Palace Station location
Longtime Las Vegas Mexican restaurant adding Palace Station location
Esther’s Kitchen delays opening date for new downtown location
Esther’s Kitchen delays opening date for new downtown location
Detroit pizza, Hawaiian classics among recent restaurant openings
Detroit pizza, Hawaiian classics among recent restaurant openings
9 restaurants in Vegas offering leap day specials
9 restaurants in Vegas offering leap day specials