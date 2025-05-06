Off-Strip Las Vegas restaurant closes suddenly, shortly after co-founder’s arrest

An off-Strip restaurant that was aiming to fill the late-night “void” in the Las Vegas Valley has closed its doors after less than a year.

Creste di Gallo Pasta at the new Bramàre on Paradise Road in Las Vegas, Monday, July 1, 2024. The late-night modern Italian opened on July 12, 2024. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Anacardi pizza at Bramare restaurant on Paradise Road in Las Vegas on Monday, July 1, 2024. The late-night modern Italian opened on July 12, 2024. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Co-owners Evan Glusman, left, and Constantin Alexander at their Bramàre restaurant, which opened on Paradise Road in Las Vegas in mid-July 2024. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Bramàre, which was from the team behind Table 34, Batch Hospitality’s Evan Glusman and Constantin Alexander, suddenly closed its doors.

In a notice on the restaurant’s website, Bramàre says it is “temporarily closed,” noting that the eatery is “taking a brief pause.”

Bramàre opened last summer at 3900 Paradise Road, Suite H, following Batch Hospitality’s purchase of locals favorite Table 34 in June 2022.

While a request for information on the closure was not immediately returned by Batch Hospitality, the sudden “temporary closure” comes shortly after co-founder Glusman was accused of threatening to shoot up Piero’s Italian Cuisine, which his family owns.

An arrest report for Glusman from Las Vegas police said that the 46-year-old is also accused of taking out an unauthorized $1.5 million loan against Piero’s.

Glusman was arrested April 26 and booked on suspicion of making a threat or conveying false information about acts of terrorism and harassment.

Officers said in his arrest report that they responded to Piero’s, near East Desert Inn and Paradise Roads, after receiving reports that Glusman texted the restaurant manager that he was “going home to get a gun and f---ing kill them in the middle of” the restaurant.

Bramàre’s website says the restaurant is closed on a “temporary basis.” “We’ll share reopening news as soon as we have it,” the website says.