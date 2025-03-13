51°F
Off-Strip resort goes big with new poolside restaurant

A rendering of Patio, a poolside dining experience debuting April 4, 2025, at the M Resort in Las Vegas. (M Resort)
Shrimp tacos from Patio, a poolside dining experience debuting April 4, 2025, at the M Resort in Las Vegas. (M Resort)
Cocktails from Patio, a poolside dining experience debuting April 4, 2025, at the M Resort in Las Vegas. (M Resort)
Sizzling fajitas from Patio, a poolside dining experience debuting April 4, 2025, at the M Resort in Las Vegas. (M Resort)
Grilled ribeye from Patio, a poolside dining experience debuting April 4, 2025, at the M Resort in Las Vegas. (M Resort)
March 13, 2025 - 7:22 am
 

Eat. Sip. Watch.

That’s how the M Resort is branding Patio, its outdoor dining experience opening April 4 at the M Pool. Patio features modern Mexican food, craft cocktails, lounge seating, cantina lights, and a giant 40-foot-wide LED screen for showing sports, Dive-In Movies and other entertainment.

Tacos, ribeye, street corn

The menu starts with rock shrimp ceviche or sweet-savory hamachi crudo or housemade salsas like charred salsa verde, pineapple and toasted chiles served with pork skin. Taco selections include shrimp, mahi mahi and carne asada.

Sizzling fajitas are finished tableside. A ribeye is rubbed with guajillo chile, grilled, then paired with grilled spring onion and salsa de molcajete. Among the sides are esquites mixing charred corn, chiles, cotija and lime-cilantro dressing, and a charros blend of beans, chorizo, tomatoes and chiles.

Churros, sips, hours

Sweets? Look for light crisp sopapillas topped with honey and a flurry of powdered sugar or classic churros dusted with cinnamon sugar and striped with Mexican chocolate sauce.

Craft sips might mean a kicky Jalapeño Margarita, a tropical Dragonfruit Margarita or a Peartini with pear-infused vodka and citrus.

Patio opens at 5 p.m. April 4, with the first 50 guests receiving a Patio-branded drink tumbler. Hours will be 5 to 9 p.m. Fridays through Mondays. Follow @PatioMResort on Facebook and Instagram.

Contact Johnathan L. Wright at jwright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @JLWTaste on Instagram.

