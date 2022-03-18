67°F
Oh la la, Lisa Vanderpump opens 2nd eatery on the Strip

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 18, 2022 - 12:11 pm
 
Lisa Vanderpump sitting pretty at her new restaurant, Vanderpump a Paris. (Photo credit: Palm + Ocean)
The menu features dozens of Parisian-inspired items. (Photo credit: Palm + Ocean)
Dessert offerings at the new restaurant. (Credit: Palm + Ocean)
The Vanderpump family’s signature branded Rosé, Chardonnay and Cabernet are among the many wine offerings. (Credit: Palm + Ocean)
The restaurant's signature LoveLockedcocktail for two. One glass has a padlock and the other has a key. Couples can write their initials on the back of ther padlock and add it to a wall in the restaurant. (Credit: Palm + Ocean)
Windows behind the bar overlook the Eiffel Tower and the Seine River. Water streams behind the glass for a rain-like effect. (Photo credit: Ernesto Garrido)
The space features multiple seating areas, including velvet banquettes with embellished pillows. (Photo credit: Ernesto Garrido)
Crystal chandeliers and wrought iron cages are a key focal point of the decor. (Photo credit: Ernesto Garrido)
One of several art nouveau banquettes in the space, which seats about 200. (Photo credit: Ernesto Garrido)

Vanderpump rules this time mean … vive la France!

Lisa Vanderpump, the reality television star and restaurateur, and her husband, Ken Todd, just debuted Vanderpump à Paris, their second Vegas property, at Paris Las Vegas.

The 200-seat restaurant offers a moody take on the City of Light at the turn of the 20th century, with Art Nouveau-inspired banquettes, chandeliers hooded by metal domes, and a long white marble bar set with bronze umbrellas and urns overflowing with flora. On the back bar, a window frames a view of the Eiffel Tower in a storm; real water runs down the panes.

“We had such an incredible time living in France for close to 10 years, so we are inextricably tied to the country,” Vanderpump said. “You’ll find our love for french wine, delicious French food and our fascination with French culture peppered through Vanderpump à Paris.”

The menu features signature cocktails, a large wine list (including Vanderpump-branded releases), and the family’s take on French bistro standards (think: a trio of tartares fashioned as roses).

Nick Alain, Vanderpump’s partner in their design line Vanderpump Alain, helped her design the restaurant. Vanderpump à Paris is adjacent to the front desk at the property and is open from 4 p.m. to midnight daily.

Contact Johnathan L. Wright at jwright@reviewjournal.com or 775-848-0979. Follow @ItsJLW on Twitter.

