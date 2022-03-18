Oh la la, Lisa Vanderpump opens 2nd eatery on the Strip
New restaurant offers a moody take on the City of Light, including a view of the Eiffel tower in a storm — with real rain.
Vanderpump rules this time mean … vive la France!
Lisa Vanderpump, the reality television star and restaurateur, and her husband, Ken Todd, just debuted Vanderpump à Paris, their second Vegas property, at Paris Las Vegas.
The 200-seat restaurant offers a moody take on the City of Light at the turn of the 20th century, with Art Nouveau-inspired banquettes, chandeliers hooded by metal domes, and a long white marble bar set with bronze umbrellas and urns overflowing with flora. On the back bar, a window frames a view of the Eiffel Tower in a storm; real water runs down the panes.
“We had such an incredible time living in France for close to 10 years, so we are inextricably tied to the country,” Vanderpump said. “You’ll find our love for french wine, delicious French food and our fascination with French culture peppered through Vanderpump à Paris.”
The menu features signature cocktails, a large wine list (including Vanderpump-branded releases), and the family’s take on French bistro standards (think: a trio of tartares fashioned as roses).
Nick Alain, Vanderpump’s partner in their design line Vanderpump Alain, helped her design the restaurant. Vanderpump à Paris is adjacent to the front desk at the property and is open from 4 p.m. to midnight daily.
Contact Johnathan L. Wright at jwright@reviewjournal.com or 775-848-0979. Follow @ItsJLW on Twitter.