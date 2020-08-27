Open-air options for viewing Golden Knights playoff hockey

While home viewing is probably your safest bet, a local expert says that when it comes to public spaces, open-air options are preferable.

Hockey fans watch the Golden Knights play the Vancouver Canucks during an NHL playoff hockey game at Beer Park on Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Will and Jenny Ayces, from Anaheim, Calif., celebrate during the Golden Knights NHL playoff hockey game with the Vancouver Canucks at Beer Park on Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Server Crystal Clay wears Golden Knights attire while working at Beer Park during VegasÕ NHL playoff hockey game with the Vancouver Canucks on Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

The Golden Knights will take on the Vancouver Canucks on Thursday night in Game 3 of their NHL playoff series. Unfortunately, if your preferred playoff ritual involves viewing the games at a local watering hole, COVID-19 has probably cramped your style.

With bars closed, restaurants operating at reduced capacity and many people still anxious about sitting inside a busy establishment where people are eating and drinking (without masks) for several hours, it can be hard to find a place to watch the games with other cheering fans that still feels safe. While home viewing is probably your safest bet, a local expert says that when it comes to public spaces, open-air options are preferable.

“Spending time around other people is always going to be a risk, but it’s a lower risk if you do it outdoors, rather than indoors,” said Brian Labus, an assistant professor in epidemiology and biostatistics at UNLV and a member of the medical team advising Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak.

Along those lines, the following local businesses will be showing all Knights playoff games in open-air settings, for games taking place during normal business hours.

Red Rock Resort

The property’s steakhouse, T-Bones Chophouse, has a beautiful patio overlooking the pool area, where playoff games are shown on two large TVs as well as a pull-down projection screen. The patio at Yard House faces the parking lot, although if you’re there on game night, your attention probably will be focused on one of several outdoor TV screens. Seating at either is available on a first-come, first-served basis. 11011 W. Charleston Blvd., 702-797-7777, redrockresort.com

Topgolf

With the entire north side of this building opening onto the driving range, and a retractable roof, air flow is not a problem. It’s 48-foot-wide screen, at least part of which will be tuned to the Knights on game day, can be viewed from a large lounge area right up front, or from smaller, third-floor perches. There’s also a third-floor, open-air pool area with its own massive screen. Or rent a bay, where you and your crew can hit some balls while viewing the game on your private TV. 4627 Koval Lane, 702-933-8458, topgolf.com

PBR Rock Bar & Grill

Bull riding and rock ‘n’ roll are the themes of this party spot in Planet Hollywood’s Miracle Mile Shops. Come game day, however, it’s all about the Knights. And while the bar top is closed on its outdoor patio, half of the outdoor tables remain open, with a view of the action on the Strip and the 19 TV screens showing every playoff game. While you can call ahead for a reservation, there were plenty of tables available for walk-ins during Tuesday’s game. Miracle Mile Shops, 702-750-1685, pbrrockbar.com

Beer Park

More than three dozen of the 60+ screens at this indoor-outdoor restaurant and bar are located on the rooftop patio, which also offers a fantastic view of the Bellagio Fountains and an elevated vantage point for Las Vegas Boulevard people-watching. There was a short wait for tables during Tuesday’s game, so you may want to reserve one. Paris Las Vegas’ free valet parking, located steps from the restaurant’s outside entrance, is a nice bonus. Paris Las Vegas, 702-444-4500, beerpark.com

The Linq Promenade

This tourist stroll, nestled between the Linq and Flamingo resorts, is more than just an on-ramp for the High Roller observation wheel. It also features a collection of restaurants and bars, many with outdoor patios. Of those, AmeriCAN, Yard House, Icebar and Off The Strip should have TVs showing the playoff games in their outdoor spaces. 3545 Las Vegas Blvd. South, caesars.com/linq/promenade/things-to-do

Contact Al Mancini at amancini@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlManciniVegas on Twitter and Instagram.