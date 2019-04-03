Oreo celebrates ‘Game of Thrones’ return with special cookies

(Oreo)

(Oreo)

Fear cuts deeper than swords … so it’s best to have some milk and cookies.

The makers of the iconic Oreo cookie have joined the excitement ahead of the eighth and final season of “Game of Thrones,” starting April 14 on HBO.

A limited edition of “Game of Thrones”-themed Oreo cookies will be available starting Monday. The special cookie packages feature four unique embossments that spotlight the Great Houses still battling for the Iron Throne and the enemy White Walkers beyond the wall, according to a news release.

In celebration of the release of the “Game of Thrones” cookies, OREO and HBO teamed up with the creators of the “Game of Thrones” opening sequence to create a unique version of the opening credits that featured an animated landscape built entirely out of 2,750 cookies, OREO said.

Oreo isn’t the only company getting in on the “Game of Thrones” mania.

MGM Resorts this week unveiled its “Game of Thrones” water show at the Bellagio Fountains on the Las Vegas Strip. The new number will run at 8 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. daily, in rotation through April 13.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on Twitter.