Original Lotus of Siam expected to reopen in late May

The original, family-owned Thai restaurant, in the Commercial Center on East Sahara Avenue, had to close more than two years ago after heavy rains caused its roof to collapse.

Penny Chutima, whose family owns Lotus of Siam, discusses social distancing table arrangement at the Las Vegas restaurant Friday, May 8, 2020, in preparation for the restaurant's opening. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

More than two years after it closed, the original Lotus of Siam at 953 E. Sahara Ave. in the Commercial Center is expected to reopen during the period of May 20-25.

The restaurant was forced to shut its doors after a yearlong leakage problem combined with heavy monsoon rains to cause the collapse of the ceiling. Co-owner Penny Chutima said repairs took so long because a former landlord delayed the process.

The Chutima family opened another location, at 620 E. Flamingo Road, that December. Ironically, the roof at that restaurant collapsed a few weeks ago.

“It was before the mandatory shutdown — like the week before,” Chutima said, “because we had that really crazy rain. Everything happened like it did at Sahara. Construction’s hopefully supposed to start soon.”

And hopefully won’t take two years.

