Other Mama returns to takeout only as coronavirus concerns grow

Chef Dan Krohmer in the private dining room at Other Mama in this 2017 file photo. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Other Mama announced Friday on Facebook that it was returning to a takeout-only business model “until we feel we can safely serve the community in a closed environment setting.”

“Our staff are all healthy and happy (frustrated),” the post, attributed to chef/owner Dan Krohmer, continued. “But we know that things are not getting better in the area, and we are committed to only operating with full confidence in the environment we can provide. We are deep in research for modern types of air filters, automation … etc., that will provide a trusted experience.”

Krohmer, who was recently named a finalist for the James Beard Foundation’s Best Chef: Southwest award, says he took his time in reopening Other Mama’s dining room and has been monitoring the situation closely since he did.

“We were keeping it really small, doing probably about 40 percent of the numbers we were doing before (the shutdown). But I felt really good about it. It was really nice people coming in — all people who had been waiting to see us and were super-understanding.”

Unfortunately, he says, he’s not getting the information he needs to feel confident in continuing.

“It’s scary how little information we’re getting from any health department or any government (agencies).”

In the end, after seeing the increase in COVID-19 cases in Nevada and nationwide, he made a decision on what was right for his restaurant, rather than wait for the government to decide for him.

“I really sat there and asked, ‘What’s keeping me open?’ And the only things that I could think of was that I really needed some money or that it would be a pain canceling reservations. And I looked myself in the mirror and said, ‘Those are two (expletive) reasons. My pro and con list here is way off. We’re shutting it down.’ ”

He estimates the decision will cut the restaurant’s already limited earnings in half at a time when his two Fremont Street restaurants are doing only minimal sales through a takeout-only model. Nonetheless, he says his team agreed with the decision, which will affect their income as well.

“This is new for me. I’m a young business owner. And when I don’t know what to do, or if anyone doesn’t know what to do when you’re serving the public, I think it’s your responsibility to just stop what you’re doing.”

Until things change, Other Mama will continue offering takeout service from 5 to 10 p.m. daily.

