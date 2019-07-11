Over-the-top Castle Fries a big seller in Las Vegas

Tom McGrath, district manager/executive chef at Frites at the Excalibur in Las Vegas, tops his beef-tallow fries like a loaded baked potato -- with white and yellow cheddar, sour cream, bacon and chives. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Frites, the new french-fry faux food truck in Excalibur’s food court, will celebrate National French Fry Day on Saturday with free T-shirts for the first 50 customers after opening at 11 a.m. The sport will also unveil a secret-ingredient menu item, and festivities throughout the day will include a DJ, samples and social contests from 4 to 6 p.m.

Frites starts its fries with russet potatoes that are peeled, washed and hand-cut, said district manager/executive chef Tom McGrath. After rinsing, they’re soaked for 24 hours in a mixture of vinegar and water that keeps the potatoes white and crisp and gives them a subtle vinegar tang. They’re then blanched in peanut oil at a low temperature and chilled.

The potatoes are finished by the order by frying them in 370-degree beef tallow for about 2 1/2 minutes (or in peanut oil for the vegetarian option). Choices include the Original Frites Fry, $5; Everything Bagel Mix Frites, $6; Truffle Frites, $6; or $8 Frites Meals, such as the No. 1-selling Castle Frites, a riff on a loaded baked potato with toppings of white and yellow cheddar cheeses, sour cream, bacon and chives. Various sauces also are available, and there even are sweet Frites, the Churro-Style with sweet potato fries and whipped, malted Nutella cream.

Frites is open from 11 a.m. to midnight Sundays through Thursdays and 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. Fridays and Saturdays. Visit friteslasvegas.com.

Contact Heidi Knapp Rinella at Hrinella@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0474. Follow @HKRinella on Twitter.