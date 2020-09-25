Paella festival leads lineup of upcoming Las Vegas food events

Restaurants also announce popups, food and coffee classes, virtual island getaways, new locations, new vegetarian tacos and special packages.

Paella Valenciana at Jaleo. (Jaleo)

Mushroom tacos from The Taco Stand. (The Taco Stand)

Rumtoberfest Party Pack for Two at Bahama Breeze. (Bahama Breeze)

Paella festival at Jaleo

Jaleo at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas is once again hosting its paella festival, with three limited-time versions available through Oct. 3. Arroz Meloso de Verduras y Setas, which is creamy rice with vegetables and mushrooms, is being served daily and is $50 for two to three people. The classic Paella Valenciana, with chicken, rabbit and green beans, will be served on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday and is $26 for a full order or $13 for a half, and Arroz de Lagrima de Iberico de Bellota, made with Iberico de Bellota rib meat and mushrooms, is being served on Fridays and Saturdays and is $45 for a full order, $22.50 for a half. Also: A multi-course paella festival dinner for two is being offered Oct. 4 with seatings at 5 and 7 p.m. for $150; tickets at secretburger.com

Food popups at Fergusons

To celebrate the opening of The Market Shop, Ferguson’s Downtown, 1028 Fremont St., will host two food vendors on its rooftop deck this weekend. Yaqui Zen will serve vegan street food including tamales, tortas and jackfruit ceviche nachos from 10 a.m. to late on Saturday, and Yukon Pizza and Sun Down Mushrooms will have wood-fired sourdough pizzas and mushrooms from noon to 5 p.m. Sunday.

Rumaway with Bahama Breeze

Bahama Breeze, 375 Hughes Center Drive, is offering weekly island getaways — virtually, at least — with its Rumaway Mondays Concert Series, via the company’s Facebook Live beginning at 4 p.m. Mondays through Oct. 12. To go with it, they’re offering the Rumtoberfest Party Pack for Two, with two appetizers, two entrees and a slice of Key lime pie for $40. Add cocktails for $10 for two. bahamabreeze.com

Learn to cook like Wing Lei

Ming Yu, executive chef of Wing Lei at Wynn Las Vegas, will demonstrate how to cook fan-favorite dishes such as three-cup sea bass and wok-tossed noodles at the next session of the Wynn Master Series at noon Thursday. It’s $95; call 702-770-7070 or email conciergeservices@wynnlasvegas.com.

New vegetarian taco

The Taco Stand, 3616 W. Spring Mountain Road, has introduced a new vegetarian option, the mushroom taco. It combines seasoned mushrooms with grilled onions, avocado and salsa in a freshly made corn tortilla.

Coffee class at Sambalatte

Sambalatte, which is celebrating its 10th anniversary with the introduction of two new blends, will mark National Coffee Day on Tuesday with half-price coffee all day (except extra shots, alternative milks, extra size, syrups and sauces). The company, which has three locations in Southern Nevada, also plans a Coffee Academia, 90 minutes of cupping and tasting, at 5 p.m. Oct. 6 at its Boca Park location. sambalatte.com

Ethel M approaches 40th

In anticipation of celebrating their 40th anniversary next year, Ethel M Chocolates has introduced sleek packaging with a nod to their hometown by featuring the colors of the Mojave Desert. A new truffle collection, with ganache encased in a chocolate shell for a pleasing contrast in textures, comes in dark chocolate Kona espresso, dark chocolate, white chocolate vanilla, milk chocolate, dark chocolate honey and milk chocolate cinnamon pecan. ethelm.com

Here and there

— Rooster Boy Cafe, 2620 Regatta Drive, is offering a to-go menu to break the fast of Yom Kippur, with such choices as house-made gravlax, blintzes, smoked whitefish salad and noodle kugel. Order by Sunday by calling 702-560-2453.

— The Guest Chef Series at DW Bistro at The Gramercy will continue Oct. 3 with an elevated indoor/outdoor smokeout with “Top Chef” Bruce Kalman. It’s $65 and reservations are required; call for pricing for kids. dwbistro.com

— The date-night bundle at North Italia, 1069 S. Rampart Blvd., will be available Oct. 14-Nov. 1. It contains any two signature pastas, Parmesan garlic bread and a takeout margarita or sangria for $50. northitalia.com

— Another valley location of Marco’s Pizza has opened, at 110 N. Boulder Highway in Henderson, offering curbside pickup and contact-free delivery.

— Graffiti Bao master Marc Marrone and Todd Lunger, of Graffiti Hospitality, have teamed with SkinnyFats on a Graffiti Bao at the HallPass food hall in Salt Lake City. Marrone also will launch Hibachican, which will pair teppanyaki and tartare with Mexican food like tacos and aguachiles.

Contact Heidi Knapp Rinella at Hrinella@reviewjournal.com. Follow @HKRinella on Twitter.