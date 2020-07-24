Pahrump Valley Winery liquor license might be in jeopardy

Pahrump Valley Winery (Facebook)

The wine isn’t flowing at Pahrump Valley Winery, as the vineyard’s liquor license appears to be in jeopardy.

The winery, which has long been a popular spot for locals and tourists, was sold last year by owners Bill and Gretchen Loken, who had owned it since 2003. At the time of the sale, Nye County requested paperwork from the new owner, John Hobbs.

On July 7, when liquor licenses came up for their annual review, the Pahrump Valley Times reports that a representative of the company that owns the winery told the Nye County Licensing and Liquor Board that the paperwork was unnecessary because the sale had been made through a stock transfer. When that argument was rejected, a spokesman for the county says the board voted to suspend the license unless the proper paperwork and payment were provided by 5 p.m. that day.

The deadline that was later extended to July 13. When that new deadline wasn’t met, Hobbs was sent a notice of license suspension on July 15. A hearing to show cause in the case has been set for 9 a.m. Tuesday.

A call to the winery on Friday found that while the on-premises restaurant, Symphony’s, is open for business, it’s not selling alcohol at this time.

Contact Al Mancini at amancini @reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlManciniVegas on Twitter and Instagram.