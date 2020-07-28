Pahrump Valley Winery must keep it corked for three more weeks

The front entrance at the Pahrump Valley Winery is seen on Wednesday, March 13, 2013. The winery, which has been open nearly 25 years, produces 10,000 cases a year. (David Becker/Las Vegas Review-Journal) David Becker The front entrance at the Pahrump Valley Winery is seen on Wednesday, March 13, 2013. The winery, which has been open nearly 25 years, produces 10,000 cases a year. (David Becker/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Pahrump Valley Winery’s liquor license will remain suspended for at least three more weeks, following a vote by the Nye County Licensing and Liquor Board on Tuesday.

The board voted to postpone a hearing on reinstating or revoking the winery’s license until Aug. 18. The unanimous decision came after a letter from the winery’s attorney, requesting the postponement, was read into the record.

The license was suspended this month after winery owner John Hobbs failed to submit paperwork requested by the county. At the time of the suspension, a hearing on the issue was set for Tuesday.

Hobbs purchased the winery last year from Bill and Gretchen Loken, who had owned it since 2003. When its license came up for its annual review on July 7, his representatives argued that the paperwork was unnecessary because the sale had been made through a stock transfer, according to the Pahrump Valley Times.

That argument was rejected at the time, and the deadline for submission was eventually extended until July 13. When that new deadline wasn’t met, Hobbs was sent a notice of license suspension on July 15, and a hearing to show cause in the case was set for Tuesday.

The letter from the winery’s attorney, requesting the postponement, was received late in the day Monday.

On Tuesday, it was made clear that the suspension will remain in effect until the August hearing.

