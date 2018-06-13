Food

Palace Station announces 4 new restaurants

By Heidi Knapp Rinella and Al Mancini Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 13, 2018 - 11:37 am
 

Bomb Tacos executive chef Robert Solano, a native of Guatemala, wants to lend a hand to those affected by the recent deadly eruption of that nation’s Fuego volcano. All of Wednesday’s proceeds at the Mexican restaurant’s western valley location, 3655 S. Durango Drive, will go to those affected by the disaster. Solano isn’t the only chef with local ties reaching out to the Central American nation. Jose Andres is there to set up kitchens and trucks to distribute meals.

New eats coming to Palace

Palace Station has announced details of four restaurants coming to the remodeled resort this summer. Boathouse Asian Eatery will offer fresh seafood in sushi as well as traditional Chinese fare. Mumfresh Asian Eats promises a quick casual teppanyaki-style menu that will include banh mi, noodle soups and boba teas. Bradley Ogden veteran Ralph Perrazzo will return to Las Vegas with a local incarnation of his popular Long Island concept bBd’s (Beers Burgers Desserts). And Station’s popular Feast Buffet, which debuted at Palace Station in 1998, will return in a 14,000-square-foot venue inspired by the new A.Y.C.E. Buffet at the Palms.

Rally for sustainability

Rick Moonen will take part in a nationwide campaign, #chefsforfish, on Thursday, targeting bills before Congress he says will weaken sustainability laws. Chefs across the country are rallying to defend the Magnuson-Stevens Act, the country’s primary fisheries management law. To draw attention to the campaign, Moonen will create a special dish at his Mandalay Place restaurant: California chili pepper rockfish, grilled whole and served with jasmine fried rice and Korean BBQ sauce, utilizing sustainably sourced rockfish.

Special corned beef special

When you think of corned beef, you probably think of Ireland. But the version being sold at Ri Ra in The Shoppes at Mandalay Place for the next few days is even more Irish than most. The pub has a limited supply of organic and grass-fed brisket from cows raised on the Emerald Isle. The meat’s been infused with a house brine for seven days and is being offered Wednesday through Sunday with roasted carrots, colcannon and parsley sauce. Meals are $20 while supplies last.

Next up at the Wagon

James Trees of Esther’s Kitchen will be the next guest chef to take part in the Snack Wagon Pop-Up series at Bellagio’s Harvest. The event will be from 5-9 p.m. Friday in the restaurant’s lounge. As usual, the guest chef and Harvest chef Roy Ellamar will create dishes for the restaurant’s roving snack wagons, which they’ll wheel from table to table to serve guests dim-sum style.

Have an item for Kitchen Confidante? Email hrinella @reviewjournal.com or amancini@reviewjournal.com.

ad-high_impact_4
Entertainment
The Real Crepe In Las Vegas Serves Authentic Crepes In The Style Of Brittany, France
The Real Crepe In Las Vegas Serves Authentic Crepes In The Style Of Brittany, France. (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-journal)
New Marilyn Musical Brings Screen Icons Life To Strip
Paris Las Vegas hosts musical bio featuring new, old tunes. (Carol Cling Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Vegas' hottest concerts of the summer
Vegas' hottest concerts of the summer
We Taste-tested The Best Doughnut Shops In Las Vegas
We Taste-tested The Best Doughnut Shops In Las Vegas. (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
5 must-see bands at Punk Rock Bowling 2018
5 must-see bands at Punk Rock Bowling 2018
Gabi Coffee & Bakery Is Like A Korean Speakeasy From The 1920s
Gabi Coffee & Bakery Is Like A Korean Speakeasy From The 1920s (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Five must-see acts at the Electric Daisy Carnival 2018
Five must-see acts at the Electric Daisy Carnival 2018
The "13 Reasons Why" mustang cruises down the Las Vegas Strip (Courtesy Netflix)
4 fun and fascinating museums in Las Vegas
U2 in Vegas through the years
U2 in Vegas through the years
Dirt Dog In Las Vegas Makes Crazy L.A. Street Food
Dirt Dog In Las Vegas Makes Crazy L.A. Street Food (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-journal)
Black Tap In Las Vegas Makes This Instagram-ready Golden Knights Shake (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-journal)
Nevada Ballet Theatre Premieres Until December
‘Until December’ debuts at ‘Ballet & Broadway’ season finale (Carol Cling Las Vegas
Celebrate The Golden Knights With Knights-inpired Latte Art (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Yodeling Boy Mason Ramsey Signs With Atlantic Records, Debuts First Single
Yodeling Boy Mason Ramsey Signs With Atlantic Records, Debuts First Single Ramsey, who shot to fame after a viral video of him yodeling at an Illinois Walmart surfaced, just debuted “Famous.” “If I'm gonna be famous for somethin'/I wanna be famous for lovin' you/If I'm gonna be known around the world/I wanna because of you, girl” Mason Ramsey, “Famous” It’s been quite the rush to stardom for the 11-year-old, who appeared on The Ellen Show and performed at Coachella earlier this month. “I’d been to Nashville a few times before, but never thought something like this would happen. It’s a dream to sign with Atlantic and Big Loud.” Mason Ramsey “I loved recording ‘Famous’ and can’t wait for everyone to hear it.”
Steve Aoki, Pitbull And Other Stars Make An Apperance At The "Keep Memory Alive" Gala
Steve Aoki, Pitbull And Other Stars Make An Apperance At The "Keep Memory Alive" Gala. (Janna Karel Las Vegas review-Journal)
"Hamilton" Fans Line Up Overnight At Smith Center To Get Tickets
"Hamilton" fans line up overnight at Smith Center to get tickets. (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
5 concerts to see in Las Vegas this week
You can visit the speakeasy in The Mob Museum's basement... if you know the password
6 new foods hitting movie theaters in 2018
Lip Smacking Foodie Tours takes you where the locals go
Donald Contursi talks about Lip Smacking Foodie Tours, which offers walking tours of restaurants on and off Las Vegas Boulevard with food samples and tidbits of history about the places they visit.
Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Welcomes New Baby Girl!
Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson Welcomes New Baby Girl! The 45-year-old actor posted an adorable photo on Instagram, celebrating his newborn baby girl, Tiana Gia Johnson. Dwayne Johnson, via Instagram Dwayne Johnson, via Instagram Dwayne Johnson, via Instagram This is Johnson’s second daughter with his girlfriend, Lauren Hashian. His oldest daughter, Simone Garcia Johnson, came from his previous marriage. Johnson and Hashian first announced they were expecting another child back in January. Congratulations!!
Viva Las Vegas Rockabilly Weekend Car Show celebrates 21st year
The Stray Cats, Jerry Lee Lewis, Duane Eddy, Elvira and Mitch Polzak make appearances the 21st Annual Viva Las Vegas Rockabilly Weekend car show at the Orleans hotel and casino on Saturday, April 21, 2018.
This "Alice in Wonderland" cocktail changes colors and flavors while you sip
Take a tour of The Underground at The Mob Museum
Prince death investigation coming to an end
Prosecutors in Minnesota plan an announcement Thursday on the two-year investigation into Prince's death from a drug overdose Prince was 57 when he was found alone and unresponsive in an elevator at his Paisley Park estate on April 21, 2016. An autopsy found he died of an accidental overdose of fentanyl. Search warrants unsealed about a year after Prince died showed that authorities searched his home, cellphone records of associates and his email accounts to try to determine how he got the drug. The county attorney has scheduled a morning announcement at which time charges could be filed.
Art Bell’s Top 10 Shows
A selection of radio host Art Bell’s most popular shows.
Big Bounce America visits North Las Vegas
Billing itself as "the biggest bounce house in the world," Big Bounce America visits Craig Ranch Regional Park in Las Vegas.
David Copperfield in court after man injured during magic trick
The attorney for a British man who is suing illusionist David Copperfield said his client suffered serious injuries after being called on stage during Copperfield's show at MGM Grand.
Disneyland debuts new foods for Pixar Fest on Friday
Pixar Fest takes place ahead of California Adventure’s Pixar Pier expansion. (Janna Karel/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
More in Food
TOP NEWS
News Headlines
Food Video
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like