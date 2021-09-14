77°F
Food

Palace Station brings back former Strip Mexican restaurant

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 13, 2021 - 5:16 pm
 
Updated September 14, 2021 - 6:00 am
T&T's beef barbacoa burrito. (Peter Harasty)
Mexican food lovers soon will have another option, as Tacos & Tequila — also known as T&T — returns to Las Vegas at Palace Station.

A Strip-side fixture for more than a decade, T&T closed at Luxor in 2018. At Palace Station, it will be near the sportsbook in a spot that formerly was Little Tony’s.

Signature dishes include #1 Alambre, which is filet mignon with applewood-smoked bacon, Oaxaca cheese, poblano chiles, onion and cilantro on a corn tortilla; a shrimp quesadilla in a flour tortilla with black beans and Oaxaca cheese; and beef barbacoa enchiladas, made with brisket, a sauce of roasted guajillo peppers and tomatoes, gouda, Oaxaca and jack cheeses and picked onions. Vegan and gluten-free selections also are available.

T&T’s margaritas include the Top Shelf, with pineapple chipotle, strawberry agave and pomegranate acai, and more than 100 tequilas will be available.

The restaurant is expected to open by the end of the year.

Contact Heidi Knapp Rinella at Hrinella@reviewjournal.com. Follow @HKRinella on Twitter.

