Palace Station in Las Vegas set to open Brass Fork cafe

As renovations at Palace Station wind down, the final full-service restaurant opening of the reboot is set for mid-March.

Brass Fork Kitchen and Bar will be open 24 hours a day, seven days a week, offering breakfast, lunch and dinner. It will seat 194 people and include a full-service seated bar. The restaurant will replace the Grand Cafe, which was one of several Grand Cafes within various Station Casinos properties.

“It’s similar to what we did for Luck Penny, where we reimagined or re-created a lot of the favorites but kept them recognizable,” says Station executive corporate chef Joseph Kudrak, comparing Brass Fork to the cafe at the Palms, also a Station property.

“Palace has had a huge remodel, and we wanted to do the same thing with the cafe. We wanted to make it fun, and we wanted to make it food that people could relate to (while keeping) it in that comfort-food category. So while there are a lot of new presentations and new flavors, it’s totally relatable.”

Breakfast offerings will include peach cobbler pancakes, waffle-pressed donuts with maple-and-coffee icing, and funnel cake French toast served around the clock. For lunch and dinner, options include sandwiches, panini, burgers, steak frites, fish and chips and brick chickens from a hearth oven.

To serve the growing demand for vegan cuisine in Las Vegas, Kudrak and his team get creative with dishes such a plant-based moco loco made with rice, Impossible Burger, tofu “eggs” (with turmeric-shaded “yolks”) and mushroom gravy.

“I see more and more neighborhood vegan places popping up, and I think there’s definitely a calling for it,” Kudrak says.

For guests craving something sweet, Brass Fork will offer soft-serve ice cream with house-made waffle cones, giant chocolate-covered apples adorned with toppings, ice cream sundaes, salted caramel brownie parfaits, cakes, muffins, cookies, macaroons and donuts. The milkshake collection will offer spiked and kid-friendly flavors such as Mounds candy bar, green tea matcha, chocolate peanut butter banana and lime-and-mint mojito with pop rocks added to replicate the carbonation of soda water.

For those who want their sugar fix to go, those sweets will be available from a takeout pastry shop, alongside nitro cold-brewed coffee and iced teas.

“It’s close to the hotel tower so you can come down and get a pastry and a coffee if you need a snack,” Kudrak says.

Development of Brass Fork is part of the $191 million Palace Station remodel, which began in November 2016.

The property has one more restaurant in the works: the quick-service Salud! Tacos out of San Diego. That’s also set to open in March.

