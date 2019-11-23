Palace Station restaurant b.B.d.’s to close Nov. 30

Ralph Perrazzo in his Palace Station restaurant about six weeks before its 2018 opening. It's set to close November 30.

The Palace Station burger and beer spot b.B.d.’s will close its doors permanently after dinner service on Nov. 30. The staff was informed of the decision by b.B.d.’s owner Ralph Perrazzo on Friday afternoon.

The split is described in a news release as “a mutual decision to pursue different goals for their brands.” Perrazzo says he’ll move his restaurant in the new year, and the current space will be converted to a new concept managed by Station Casinos.

Perrazzo is a veteran of the award-winning Caesars Palace fine-dining spot Bradley Ogden, where he served as pastry chef, as well as Jean-George in Manhattan and Clio in Boston. He developed the b.B.d.’s concept, centering on beers, burgers and desserts, in Rocky Point, Long Island, before opening in Las Vegas on Labor Day weekend 2018.

Perrazzo relocated to Las Vegas, eventually selling the New York original. In the time since, he’s become a fixture of the local dining scene. Last week, he hosted a multi-chef pop-up dinner at Sparrow + Wolf on Wednesday, made sandwiches and zeppole at the Las Vegas Pizza Festival on Saturday, and competed in — and won — the championship round of the Back of the House Brawl cooking competition with teammate Sean Griffin on Sunday. That event was held in the parking lot of The Sand Dollar Lounge.

Perrazzo goes on to say in the news release: “It was a very difficult decision, but we have recognized our paths were evolving in different directions, which made it necessary for both parties to make this transition. … I look forward to announcing our new location in the New Year, so we can continue to cook great food for all of our guests.”

Palace Station General Manager and Vice President David Horn says in the release: “We are grateful for Ralph and his team’s efforts and contributions over the last year and we thank them for being a part of Palace Station. We are in the process of developing an exciting new venue, which we will be announcing in due course.”

B.B.d.’s employs more than two dozen people. A representative of Station Casinos says: “Although these team members are not a part of the Station Casinos brand, we are happy to entertain the application process with any of these employees.”

Perrazzo says, “My employees are very important to me. They are family, and their dedication to the restaurant played a large part in its success. I am working with every single person helping them to find new positions within the Las Vegas F&B community. I thank each and every one of them for their outstanding work ethic and commitment to our guests.”

