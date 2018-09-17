Palace Station’s Feast Buffet now available 24/7

Buffalo bleu mac and cheese addicts, you can now satisfy your cravings at 3 in the morning.

Palace Station's Feast Buffet (Station Casinos)

The sushi station at the new Feast Buffett at the newly renovated Palace Station hotel-casino in Las Vegas on Friday, Aug. 3, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

A tray of Country Fried Corn at the new Feast Buffett at the newly renovated Palace Station hotel-casino in Las Vegas on Friday, Aug. 3, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Cook Stephanie Cisneros serves prime rib to customers at the Blazing Grill station at the new Feast Buffett at the newly renovated Palace Station hotel-casino in Las Vegas on Friday, Aug. 3, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Cook Stephanie Cisneros serves prime rib to customers at the Blazing Grill station at the new Feast Buffett at the newly renovated Palace Station hotel-casino in Las Vegas on Friday, Aug. 3, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Donut ice cream sandwiches and an assortment of ice cream flavors at the Just Dessert station at the new Feast Buffett at the newly renovated Palace Station hotel-casino in Las Vegas on Friday, Aug. 3, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

The Feast Buffet inside the expansion area of the Palace Station in Las Vegas, Wednesday, June 20, 2018. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Palace Station has expanded the hours of its new Feast Buffet to 24/7 , and that dish is among the offerings. Palace is the only resort in the valley to currently offer an all-night buffet, and the first in memory since the Boardwalk closed to make way for CityCenter.

It’s $10.99 (less if you have a players card) and serves dishes representing breakfast through dinner from midnight to 8 a.m. Besides the mac and cheese, featured dishes include pancakes, French toast, scrambled eggs, rotisserie chicken, cheeseburger sliders, fried chicken, roasted pork and sides such as creamed corn and maple-glazed carrots.

Contact Heidi Knapp Rinella at Hrinella@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0474. Follow @HKRinella on Twitter.