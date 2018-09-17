Palace Station’s Feast Buffet now available 24/7

Buffalo bleu mac and cheese addicts, you can now satisfy your cravings at 3 in the morning.
Palace Station has expanded the hours of its new Feast Buffet to 24/7 , and that dish is among the offerings. Palace is the only resort in the valley to currently offer an all-night buffet, and the first in memory since the Boardwalk closed to make way for CityCenter.
It’s $10.99 (less if you have a players card) and serves dishes representing breakfast through dinner from midnight to 8 a.m. Besides the mac and cheese, featured dishes include pancakes, French toast, scrambled eggs, rotisserie chicken, cheeseburger sliders, fried chicken, roasted pork and sides such as creamed corn and maple-glazed carrots.
