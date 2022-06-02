Palms and Vegas Test Kitchen create pop-up restaurant to feature local chefs

The prix fixe menus will feature rustic Italian, Pinoy, and modern Chinese-Polynesian cooking.

From left to right, the team for the new Greene St. Test Kitchen, a partnership between Vegas Test Kitchen and the Palms Casino Resort: Vegas Test Kitchen owner Jolene Mannina and chefs Gary FX LaMorte, Crystina Nguyen, Josh Bianchi and Bryan Tejada. (Credit Palms)

Vegas Test Kitchen and the newly reopened Palms are joining to present Greene St. Test Kitchen, a pop-up restaurant space, on Fridays and Saturdays in June and July.

Each weekend, Greene St. will host a pop-up concept featuring a prix fixe menu created by Vegas chefs:

— June 10-11: Binky’s by chef Josh Bianchi will offer rustic Italian American dishes with French flourishes.

— June 18-19, 24-25 and July 1-2: Makatas by chefs Bryan Tejada and Gary FX LaMorte will showcase “healthy, social and succulent” Pinoy-inspired dining.

— July 8-9, 15-16, 22-23 and 29-30: Mamasan by chef Crystina Nguyen mingles Polynesian, Chinese and American cuisines to create a modern take on puupuu platter cooking.

“We are looking forward to seeing the Vegas community when we open on June 10 and to present these wonderful chefs that each bring a unique flair to their style of cooking,” said Jolene Mannina, owner of Vegas Test Kitchen, a downtown spot where chefs try out and serve new dishes and concepts.

The Greene St. pop-ups also will feature live music. Dinners are $59 with a welcome cocktail. Visit greene-st-kitchen.resos.com/booking for reservations.

The Taste team at Las Vegas Review-Journal will be profiling the larger (and very vibrant) food and drink program at the Palms in the coming weeks. Check back for updates at reviewjournal.com.

