Palms closes another restaurant, Alize, at end of year

As the retooling of the Palms’ restaurant lineup continues, Alize executive chef Andre Rochat and director of operations Joe Marsco announced that their last dinner service would be on New Year’s Eve.

An interior view of Alize restaurant overlooking the Las Vegas Strip at sunset atop of the Palms hotel-casino in Las Vegas, Thursday, Jan. 10, 2002. The restaurant is owned by Andre Rochat, owner of the celebrated Las Vegas restaurant Andre's. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

As the retooling of the Palms’ restaurant lineup continues, Alize executive chef Andre Rochat and director of operations Joe Marsco announced that their last dinner service would be on New Year’s Eve. Alize opened with the Palms in 2001. In a statement, Rochat and Marsco thanked former Palms owner George Maloof, who had been a longtime guest of the groundbreaking Andre’s French Restaurant in downtown Las Vegas. The original Andre’s opened in 1980 and also closed on a New Year’s Eve, in 2008.

Celebrity chefs will play a big part in the Palms’ reboot, with Bobby Flay, Marc Vetri, Michael Symon and Chris Santos working on concepts for the off-Strip resort.

Related

N9NE Steakhouse, Ghostbar close at the Palms

Celebrity chefs to open new restaurants at Palms Casino

3 more venues close at Palms to allow for new construction