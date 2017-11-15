ad-fullscreen
Palms closes another restaurant, Alize, at end of year

By Heidi Knapp Rinella and Al Mancini Las Vegas Review-Journal
As the retooling of the Palms’ restaurant lineup continues, Alize executive chef Andre Rochat and director of operations Joe Marsco announced that their last dinner service would be on New Year’s Eve. Alize opened with the Palms in 2001. In a statement, Rochat and Marsco thanked former Palms owner George Maloof, who had been a longtime guest of the groundbreaking Andre’s French Restaurant in downtown Las Vegas. The original Andre’s opened in 1980 and also closed on a New Year’s Eve, in 2008.

Celebrity chefs will play a big part in the Palms’ reboot, with Bobby Flay, Marc Vetri, Michael Symon and Chris Santos working on concepts for the off-Strip resort.

