Palms to unveil new steakhouse, club and lounge on May 18

The Palms has announced that May 18 is the official opening date for its new steakhouse, lounge and nightclub.

Artist's rendering of Scotch 80 Prime's entrance (Scotch 80 Prime)

Scotch 80 Prime will open in the space that formerly housed N9NE Steakhouse. (Al Mancini Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Apex Social Club, from the same team as Camden, will occupy the former Ghostbar rooftop space. (Al Mancini Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Apex Social Club, from the same team as Camden, will occupy the former Ghostbar rooftop space. (Al Mancini Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Scotch 80 Prime will open in the space that formerly housed N9NE Steakhouse. (Al Mancini Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Palms has announced that May 18 is the official opening date for its new steakhouse, lounge and nightclub.

Scotch 80 Prime will open in the space that formerly housed N9NE Steakhouse. It will feature the former restaurant’s chef Barry Dakake in the executive chef position, with former Alize chef Mark Purdy as executive sous chef. The menu will feature Japanese Kobe alongside USDA prime beef selections, and the world-class Scotch collection is expected to be one of the largest retail selections in the U.S.

Camden Cocktail Lounge is one of two news concepts from Clique Hospitality’s Andy Masi and nightlife partners Ryan Labbe and Jason “JRoc” Craig. Located adjacent to the resort’s main entrance, it will concentrate on signature cocktails “presented in a distinctive over-the-top manner.”

Apex Social Club, from the same team as Camden, will occupy the former Ghostbar rooftop space and is described as an “open-air boutique nightclub.”

The casino’s newly renovated Center Bar will open to the public the same day, but a media preview will be held May 17.

The resort will add serious art to its collection, thanks to Frank and Lorenzo Fertitta. The avid collectors, and top executives at The Palms’ parent company Station Casinos, will lend some of their works by artists Damien Hirst, Jean-Michel Basquiat, Andy Warhol and Dustin Yellin to accompany newly-commissioned pieces by Adam Parker Smith, Jason Revok, Eric Haze, Felipe Pantone, James Jean, Timothy Curtis and others.

The Palms is in the midst of a $620 million renovation. Restaurants from Bobby Flay, Marc Vetri, Chris Santos and Michael Symon are also in the works.

Contact Al Mancini at amancini @reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlManciniVegas on Twitter.