Partage adds a gourmet twist to the lemon sour
As its name implies, Partage’s Gourmet Lemon is a gourmet twist on the lemon sour. Topping the summery drink with a scoop of your favorite egg white meringue adds a sweet, creamy taste. It also presents a beautiful foundation for a citrus wheel and sprig of mint.
Ingredients
■ 1½ ounces silver tequila
■ ¾ ounce limoncelo
■ ¾ ounce lime juice
■ 2 dashes lemon bitters
Garnish
■ Citrus meringue
■ Dehydrated lemon
■ Mint
Directions
Combine ingredients and stir with ice. Strain into a coupe glass. Top with a scoop of egg white meringue and torch until it starts to brown. Top with dehydrated lemon and mint sprig.