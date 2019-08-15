Partage adds a gourmet twist to the lemon sour

Topping the summery drink with a scoop of your favorite egg white meringue adds a sweet, creamy taste.

As its name implies, Partage’s Gourmet Lemon is a gourmet twist on the lemon sour. Topping the summery drink with a scoop of your favorite egg white meringue adds a sweet, creamy taste. It also presents a beautiful foundation for a citrus wheel and sprig of mint.

Ingredients

■ 1½ ounces silver tequila

■ ¾ ounce limoncelo

■ ¾ ounce lime juice

■ 2 dashes lemon bitters

Garnish

■ Citrus meringue

■ Dehydrated lemon

■ Mint

Directions

Combine ingredients and stir with ice. Strain into a coupe glass. Top with a scoop of egg white meringue and torch until it starts to brown. Top with dehydrated lemon and mint sprig.