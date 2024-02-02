Party pizzeria opens in prime Strip people-watching spot

The new restaurant occupies the old Smashburger and Chicken at Fashion Show mall.

Happy Camper, a pizzeria with locations in Chicago and Denver, is open as of February 2024 on the Las Vegas Strip. (David Borzkowski)

Happy Camper, a pizzeria with locations in Chicago and Denver, is open as of February 2024 on the Las Vegas Strip. (David Borzkowski)

Pies from Happy Camper, a pizza with locations in Chicago and Denver, is open as of February 2024 on the Las Vegas Strip. (David Borzkowski)

Pies meet people-watching as Happy Camper opens in Las Vegas. The restaurant offers a prime perch at Fashion Show mall for watching the free floor show as it proceeds along the Strip. Happy Camper occupies the site of the old Stripburger and Chicken, which closed in March after 16 years.

The indoor-outdoor space with a retractable roof accommodates about 200 across the bar, dining room and patio. There are fire pits, cabanas, communal seating and the pizzeria’s trademark whimsy: disco balls, neon lights, a vintage camper.

Happy Camper Vegas is the first collaboration between Lettuce Entertain You Restaurants and Happy Hospitality. It’s the sixth location for the restaurant following four in Chicago and one in Denver.

“Boozy brunches, bachelor and bachelorette parties, a spot to watch the game, drinks before catching a show or just a casual pizza party with friends — you name it, Happy Camper is ready to host, day and night,” said Josh Iachelli, co-founder Happy Hospitality.

A tale of 2 doughs

Pizzas are built with Happy Camper’s signature dough — crisp outside, chewy crumb — or tavern style, which is extra thin, crisp and square cut. Pizzas come in personal sizes or as 14-inch pies that serve two to three. Toppings range from classic pepperoni to specialty ingredients like barbecue chicken, street corn, and prosciutto and spinach.

Starters run to whipped feta, queso elote dip, mozzarella breadsticks, chicken wings and chicken nachos. Baja fish tacos and a double smashburger are Vegas-only items.

Happy Camper is open daily from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. for dine-in, carryout and delivery. Happy hour and boozy weekend brunch are coming soon. Guests may park for free in the garage beneath the restaurant; enter from Fashion Show Boulevard by Forever 21. Visit happycamper.pizza/las-vegas.

