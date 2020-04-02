Passover dinners to go ease holiday burden

Three places offering a takeout Passover dinner or Seder, but supplies are limited, so order soon.

Honey Salt is offering a Passover dinner to go, which is available from Wednesday through April 16. (Review-Journal file photo)

Dark chocolate mousse with fresh strawberries is part of Honey Salt's takeout Passover menu. (Honey Salt)

Matzo ball soup is part of Honey Salt's Passover to go menu. (Honey Salt)

The coronavirus crisis may have put a damper on the annual celebration of Passover, which begins at sundown Wednesday, but there are still holiday options, such as two choices for Passover dinner to go and two for takeout Seder meals.

Honey Salt, 1031 S. Rampart Blvd., is preparing a Passover dinner to go, available from Wednesday through April 16. The menu, which serves four, covers traditional dishes such as a whole roasted chicken with lemon and thyme glaze or a slow-roasted brisket with rosemary and red wine jus, plus matzo ball soup, potato kugel, roasted vegetables with fresh herbs and mashed sweet potatoes with sage and brown sugar. Dessert is dark chocolate mousse with fresh strawberries. The package is $130. Friday is the last day to order, and quantities are limited. Order by emailing manager@honeysalt.com.

Temple Beth Shalom, 10700 Havenwood Lane, is offering takeout both for Passover dinner and for the Seder, both of which must be ordered by 3 p.m. Friday. Dinner options include rosemary and lemon chicken with sauce, chicken fingers, steamed or roasted vegetables, broccoli-farfel kugel, crisp potato kugel, Jared’s Mom’s Famous Carrot Ring, matzo ball soup, gefilte fish, hard-cooked eggs, charoset, parsley, chocolate chip cookies, fudgy chocolate cookies or macaroons. Seder ingredients are an ounce each of horseradish and charoset, two parsley sprigs, one lettuce leaf, a roasted egg and a roasted shank bone or chicken wing. Boxes of matzo and bottles of kosher sweet wine also are available. Curbside pickup available from 9 a.m. to noon Wednesday. To order, go to bethshalomlv.org; for questions, call Nicole in the temple office at 702-804-1333, ext. 100.

Chabad of Southern Nevada, 1261 Arville St., is offering precooked Seder meals in conjunction with Rafi’s Catering for $30 per person. For those who can’t afford it, help is available. To reserve a meal or for more information, email info@chabadlv.org or call 702-259-0770.

Contact Heidi Knapp Rinella at hrinella@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0474. Follow @HKRinella on Twitter.