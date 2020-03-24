Passover food and wine sources for the self-isolated

Kosher.com, Manischewitz and the Royal Wine Corp. have suggested online resources for kosher-for-Passover foods and wines, plus recipes and information.

Customers shop in the Kosher Experience section at Smith's at 2211 N. Rampart Blvd. (Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto)

With the beginning of Passover fast approaching at sundown April 8, Kosher.com, Manischewitz and the Royal Wine Corp. are offering a variety of resources for home cooks.

Kosher.com has articles such as “Making Passover for the first time? Here’s what you need to know,” “All the items you need to host a Passover Seder, in one checklist” — and, particularly important these days, when grocery supplies can be unreliable, “The essential Passover substitution guide.” There also are recipes and videos.

For food for those in isolation, they suggest Amazon, where this shortened link, amzn.to/2Jb3gpj, will take you to a marketplace of kosher foods including such staples as Yehuda Passover Matzos and such treats as The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Limited Edition Manischewitz Coconut Macaroons, in a “collectors tin canister,” plus kosher tahini, tomato paste and more.

For wine, they suggest kosherwine.com and onlinekosherwine.com.

