Paymon’s introduces Fresh Express fast-casual concept

The new Fresh Express features more than 55 items from which customers build their own salad bowls, rice bowls, pitas or wraps.

Paymon’s Fresh Kitchen has served healthy eats to Las Vegas for nearly 25 years. Recently, owner Jeff Ecker debuted Paymon’s Fresh Express, in the same location (8955 S. Eastern Blvd.) as Paymon’s Fresh Kitchen and Paymon’s Lounge.

The new Fresh Express is a fast-casual concept featuring more than 55 items from which customers build their own salad bowls, rice bowls, pitas or wraps.

Among the toppings: goat cheese and beluga lentils. Among the dips, dressings and sauces: baba ganoush, several styles of hummus, tahini and spicy cilantro-lime. Among the proteins: falafel, lamb for gyros and Persian beef meatballs. The Fresh Express menu also includes signature salads, wraps and pitas, plus sides and desserts.

Ecker said the goal is to have customers through the line in about three minutes, or even quicker once they become familiar with options. He offered Chipotle as a similar concept and said he hoped the inaugural Fresh Express would be the first of several locations across the valley. Details: paymonsexpress.com or 702-780-4369.

◆ ◆ ◆

More than a decade ago, Paula Smagacz worked as a banquets chef at the JW Marriott hotel/Rampart Casino in Summerlin. Later, she took the pole position at the famed Santa Anita racetrack when she overhauled the culinary program. Most recently, Smagacz was a chef de cuisine at the Ritz-Carlton on St. Thomas in the Caribbean.

Smagacz has brought some of that coastal vibe with her as she returns to the Summerlin property to lead the kitchen at Spiedini Fiamma Italian Bistro, which just opened on the promenade between the hotel and casino.

We recently dropped by the restaurant — all light and glass and watery blues — to try the menu. Among the highlights: fried calamari, saffron mussels, baked rigatoni Bolognese, braised short ribs with cheesy polenta and cannoli you definitely want to take, not leave.

Spiedini Fiamma incorporates terraces and a private dining room (holiday gatherings?). The restaurant serves dinner from 5 to 9 p.m. Sundays through Thursdays and 5 to 10 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. Reservations: theresortatsummerlin.com, on OpenTable or 702-869-7790.

◆ ◆ ◆

The restaurant industry is still a boys’ club, the pizza world especially so. “It’s ironic, because women have gentler hands, so they do a nicer job of stretching out the dough,” said Alexandra Mortati, founder of Women in Pizza, a group that supports, inspires and connects women in the pizza industry.

Mortati and three professional pizzaiolas will be staffing a booth at the Las Vegas Pizza Festival that runs from 1 to 4 p.m. Nov. 12 at The Industrial Event Space, 2330 S. Industrial Road. The festival features unlimited samples of New York, Detroit, Sicilian and other styles of pizza from about two dozen Vegas pizza makers.

Tickets start at $75; vegaspizzafest.com. Visit Women in Pizza at womeninpizza.com or follow @womeninpizza on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.

◆ ◆ ◆

The Grand Tasting finale of UNLVino doesn’t take place until April 29, but the season for UNLVino, the longtime fundraiser for UNLV’s Harrah College of Hospitality, begins Nov. 14 with the first gathering in UNLVino’s Bon Vivant Dining series.

The dinner runs from 6 to 9 p.m. at Al Solito Posto in Tivoli Village and features James Trees, the chef-owner and James Beard Award nominee, and executive chef Adam Rios. Four courses will be paired with pours from Antinori, the Italian house founded by the Antinori family in 1385.

Only 40 seats will be sold. Purchase $250 tickets at unlvtickets.com. Ticket holders may later purchase discounted Grand Tasting tickets for $100. Three other Bon Vivant events follow the kickoff dinner on dates to be determined. The College of Hospitality presents UNLVino with Southern Glazer’s Beer, Wine & Spirits of Nevada.

◆ ◆ ◆

A Vegas institution is hitting the big one. PT’s Taverns is turning 40, and to celebrate, participating locations are serving food and drink specials during November.

Such as: pitchers of Bud Light, Michelob Ultra or Miller Lite for $11; pitchers of Modelo Especial, Stella Artois, Blue Moon and Heineken for $13; and $2 off Grey Goose bloody marys and pours of Bombay Sapphire gin.

And such as: Animal crisp potato tots with toppings and PT’s signature sauce for $4; chicken tenders and fries for $8; crisp Korean beef tacos with sweet and spicy sauce for $8; all-beef pretzel dogs with fries for $9; and shredded chicken empanadas for $12.

Email tips, questions or feedback to ontheside@reviewjournal.com.