PBR Rock Bar & Grill closing on Strip

The interior of PBR Rock Bar & Grill (PBR Rock Bar & Grill)

PBR Rock Bar & Grill at The Miracle Mile Shops at Planet Hollywood. (PBR Rock Bar & Grill)

The PBR Rock Bar & Grill is leaving Miracle Mile Shops on the Strip after 12 years.

“It’s absolutely heartbreaking that after two years of negotiations with the Miracle Mile Shops, we were unable to reach a new deal with the landlord,” Jonathan Fine, owner of PBR Rock Bar & Grill, said in a statement Monday afternoon. “Although we had 12 successful years of growth with an incredible staff, the landlord has determined a Country Americana brand is not a ‘fit’ for them at this time. As a company we are committed to our employees and the brand, therefore we are relocating PBR Rock Bar to a different location on The Strip. We look forward to the future as we transition away from the Miracle Mile Shops.”

The PBR Rock Bar & Grill is a venue affiliated with Professional Bull Riders and was a popular spot during the PBR World Finals and National Finals Rodeo.