Peppermill bringing back 24-hour service on weekends

Want pancakes at 4 a.m.? No problem!

People drink and dine at the Fireside Lounge at Peppermill on Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022, in Las Vegas. The famed restaurant celebrates its 50th anniversary on Dec. 26. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Executive Chef Nicholas Orth prepares gyros at Peppermill on Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Las Vegas diners will soon be able to order towering stacks of pancakes, heaps of nachos nachos nachos and 64-ounce drinks around the clock on weekends.

The Peppermill Restaurant and Fireside Lounge, which turned 50 last year, just announced on Twitter that starting in June it is “back to open 24 hours on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday nights.” To celebrate, the restaurant is giving away $50 Peppermill gift cards. Follow the restaurant on @eppermillvegas on Instagram to win.

The return of 24-hour dining at the restaurant comes as the restaurants at many Las Vegas properties are no longer open 24 hours. At 3 a.m. at the Peppermill, pancakes hit the spot, along with drinks that define the meaning of buzz.

Viva, (classic) Las Vegas!

