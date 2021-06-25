PHOTOS: Resorts World opens with over 40 restaurants
Resorts World is bringing more than 40 new eateries to the Las Vegas Strip. Here’s a look at some of their offerings.
When Resorts World opens Thursday night, it will welcome more than 40 new eateries to the Las Vegas Strip.
Among them are fine dining options like Genting Palace which will serve dim sum and Cantonese cuisine in a sophisticated cream and olive-toned dining room and casual dining like Sun’s Out Buns Out in which morning diners can eat breakfast in charming egg-shaped chairs.
The central food court at Resorts World, Famous Foods Street Eats, is a sprawling food hall filled with kitchens that serve Filipino, Japanese, South Indian, Singaporean, Texas barbecue and Italian fare.
