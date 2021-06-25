84°F
Food

PHOTOS: Resorts World opens with over 40 restaurants

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 24, 2021 - 9:31 pm
 
Updated June 24, 2021 - 10:01 pm
Sushi from Nori Bar at Resorts World on Thursday, June 24, 2021. (Janna Karel/Las Vegas Review- ...
Sushi from Nori Bar at Resorts World on Thursday, June 24, 2021. (Janna Karel/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
When Resorts World opens Thursday night, it will welcome more than 40 new eateries to the Las V ...
When Resorts World opens Thursday night, it will welcome more than 40 new eateries to the Las Vegas Strip. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Sandwich offerings from Mozz, by local chef James Trees, are seen during a tour of Resorts Worl ...
Sandwich offerings from Mozz, by local chef James Trees, are seen during a tour of Resorts World ahead of its opening in Las Vegas on Wednesday, June 23, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
A mural outside of Craigs Vegan ice cream is seen during a tour of Resorts World ahead of its o ...
A mural outside of Craigs Vegan ice cream is seen during a tour of Resorts World ahead of its opening in Las Vegas on Wednesday, June 23, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Lead bartender Michael Giambrone prepares the Old Sport cocktail at Gatsby's cocktail lounge du ...
Lead bartender Michael Giambrone prepares the Old Sport cocktail at Gatsby's cocktail lounge during a tour of Resorts World ahead of its opening in Las Vegas on Wednesday, June 23, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
A view of the Genting Palace restaurant is seen during a tour of Resorts World ahead of its ope ...
A view of the Genting Palace restaurant is seen during a tour of Resorts World ahead of its opening in Las Vegas on Wednesday, June 23, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
(Janna Karel/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
(Janna Karel/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Steve Aoki poses in front of his restaurant, Kuru Kuru Pa Yakitori at Resorts World on Thursday ...
Steve Aoki poses in front of his restaurant, Kuru Kuru Pa Yakitori at Resorts World on Thursday, June 24, 2021. (Janna Karel/Las Vegas Review-Journal
(Janna Karel/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
(Janna Karel/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Steve Aoki poses in front of his restaurant, Kuru Kuru Pa Yakitori at Resorts World on Thursday ...
Steve Aoki poses in front of his restaurant, Kuru Kuru Pa Yakitori at Resorts World on Thursday, June 24, 2021. (Janna Karel/Las Vegas Review-Journal
Chicken with cheesy macaroni and chicken cracklings from Streetbird at Resorts World on Thursda ...
Chicken with cheesy macaroni and chicken cracklings from Streetbird at Resorts World on Thursday, June 24, 2021. (Janna Karel/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
An open plate of truffles seen at Wally's Wine & Spirits at at Resorts World's opening on Thurs ...
An open plate of truffles seen at Wally's Wine & Spirits at at Resorts World's opening on Thursday, June 24, 2021. (Anastasia Hendrix/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

When Resorts World opens Thursday night, it will welcome more than 40 new eateries to the Las Vegas Strip.

Among them are fine dining options like Genting Palace which will serve dim sum and Cantonese cuisine in a sophisticated cream and olive-toned dining room and casual dining like Sun’s Out Buns Out in which morning diners can eat breakfast in charming egg-shaped chairs.

The central food court at Resorts World, Famous Foods Street Eats, is a sprawling food hall filled with kitchens that serve Filipino, Japanese, South Indian, Singaporean, Texas barbecue and Italian fare.

For more coverage of Resorts World visit lvrj.com/resortsworld.

Contact Janna Karel at jkarel@reviewjournal.com. Follow @jannainprogress on Twitter.

